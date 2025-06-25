Amazon Debuts Fast Prime Delivery in Smaller Cities, Towns and Rural Communities Across U.S.
In the first quarter of 2025, the company’s fast delivery speeds helped its everyday essentials selection grow more than twice as fast as all other categories in the United States.
Amazon reported that customers in the 1,000-plus smaller cities, towns, and rural communities where Amazon has already begun offering free same-day and next-day delivery are shopping at Amazon more often and buying household essentials at significantly higher rates: Of the top 50 repurchased items for same-day delivery in these areas, more than 90% are Amazon everyday essentials.
To enable the expansion, the company is investing more than $4 billion to triple this size of its delivery network by the end of 2026; Turning existing rural delivery stations into hybrid hubs serving multiple functions, such as storing inventory on site to enable delivery within hours and preparing packages for final delivery to customers; and using advanced machine-learning algorithms to predict which items will likely be popular with local Prime members, based on their individual needs.
Customers can find out whether their area offers same-day delivery by going online and browsing by category, price point and retail store. Shoppers can also look for “free delivery today” next to product names while shopping on Amazon.
