Amazon Debuts Fast Prime Delivery in Smaller Cities, Towns and Rural Communities Across U.S.

Amazon is expanding its same-day and next-day delivery services to millions of U.S. customers in more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural areas by the end of this year. After delivering to Prime members at record-breaking speeds in 2023 and 2024, the company is on pace to get even faster in 2025: So far this year, the number of items delivered the same or next day in the United States has increased by more than 30% versus the year-ago period, according to Amazon.

The company explained that beyond speed, the expansion aims to make daily life easier for rural customers, who typically live farther from brick-and-mortar retailers, have fewer product and brand choices, and encounter limited delivery options when shopping online. Prime members have access to unlimited free same-day delivery when spending more than $25 at checkout.

“Everybody loves fast delivery,” noted Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa, or in downtown Los Angeles, now you're going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience: the ability to get the wide variety of items you need to keep your household running every day, delivered the same or next day.”

One major advantage of the expansion pointed out by Amazon is that customers can shop Amazon’s everyday essentials, a huge selection of affordable and speed-critical groceries and household items.

