Amazon Moves Closer to Whole Grocery Operations: Report

The move reportedly includes leadership changes. The circulated memo revealed that Karen Christiansen, Whole Foods’ SVP of merchandising, will lead North America Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go; Whole Foods’ Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief merchandising and marketing officer, will head up marketing and store brands and lead grocery marketing for Amazon; and Christina Minardi, EVP of growth and development (and a PG Top Woman in Grocery winner), will spearhead the unified group’s real estate and development. Other Whole Foods veterans, including Bill Jordan and Anand Varadarajan, likewise have updated roles within the larger grocery unit, according to the report.

In recent weeks, Jassy and Buechel have weighed in on the company’s grocery successes and future. During a recent shareholder session, Jassy said that Amazon remains “bullish” on grocery. “It's a very significant business, and then I think we have a bunch of other areas that will allow us to grow in this area,” he declared.

Buechel recently wrote in a blog post about the strength of Amazon’s efficiencies in grocery. He pointed out that more than two billion groceries and household essentials were delivered the same or next day in the United States in 2024, a 50%-year-over-year increase. Amazon’s spokesperson added that the company adds more fresh groceries to its selection every day.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion. Since then, the two enterprises have explored ways to bring their grocery teams together to leverage their respective strengths while preserving each of their unique brand identities. The company is steadfast in its position that each of its brands – Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go and local grocery partners – has a unique customer value proposition.

From a footprint standpoint, both businesses have continually moved forward, including a flurry of activity over the past several months. Whole Foods is expanding its footprint, opening a trio of smaller format Daily Shop concepts in the metro New York City area and welcoming shoppers to new Whole Foods stores in Las Vegas, Miami and St Charles, Ill., as well as internationally in London. Many Amazon Fresh stores have been redesigned, spurring a 20% gain in customer spend in stores, according to the company spokesperson.

