Amazon Q1 Earnings Recap

Amazon has released financial results for its first quarter ended March 31.

Net sales increased 9% to $155.7 billion in Q1, compared with $143.3 billion in Q1 2024. Excluding the $1.4 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year (YoY) changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales jumped 10%. North America segment sales increased 8% YoY to $92.9 billion.

Operating income rose to $18.4 billion, compared with last year’s $15.3 billion. North America segment operating income was $5.8 billion, an uptick from last year’s $5.0 billion.

Net income increased to $17.1 billion, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared with $10.4 billion, or $0.98 per diluted share, in Q1 2024.

“We’re pleased with the start to 2025, especially our pace of innovation and progress in continuing to improve customer experiences,” remarked Andy Jassy, president and CEO.

For second quarter, the company expects net sales to be between $159.0 billion and $164.0 billion, or to grow between 7% and 11% compared with Q2 2024. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 10 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

Operating income is expected to be between $13.0 billion and $17.5 billion.