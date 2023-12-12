Gus’s Community Market, New Leaf Community Markets Team With DoorDash

DoorDash has formed two new partnerships with neighborhood community grocers in Northern California to offer consumers on-demand grocery delivery. Gus’s Community Market is a family-owned San Francisco mainstay, and New Leaf Community Markets is a Santa Cruz-based natural and organic grocer with six locations.

Millions of consumers shop in DoorDash’s convenience and grocery categories every month, and new consumers to the online grocery industry start with DoorDash more than any other platform. Giving local and regional grocers the necessary tools and technology to reach new and loyal customers is a high priority for the San Francisco-based company.

Gus’s Community Market and New Leaf locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members no delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country.

Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings is the holding company for New Leaf Community Markets, its sister banner New Seasons Market and Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market and Metropolitan Market, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy, and go-to market strategy. Each brand is also deeply rooted in community and is the leader in its respective market in offering the most unique item assortments; highest-quality meat, seafood and bakery items; and the broadest assortment of quality and organic produce available, as well as a broad high-quality offering of prepared foods.