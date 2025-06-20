Kroger Planning to Close 60 Stores as It Reports Q1 ID Sales Uptick
The operating, general and administrative rate, excluding fuel, and adjustment items, rose 63 basis points compared with the year-ago period. Kroger attributed this increase primarily to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy and an accelerated contribution to a multi-employer pension plan, partly offset by improved productivity, adding that multi-employer pension contributions drove a 29-basis- point increase in Q1.
The company affirmed that it remains committed to investing in its business to spur long-term sustainable net earnings growth.
Kroger also updated its full-year 2025 guidance with regard to its ID sales without fuel, which are now in the 2.25%-3.25% range, while reaffirming the rest of its guidance, including capital expenditures of $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion.
“Our strong sales results and positive momentum give us confidence to raise our identical sales without fuel guidance, to a new range of 2.25% to 3.25%,” noted Kroger CFO David Kennerly. “While first-quarter sales and profitability exceeded our expectations, the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, and as a result, other elements of our guidance remain unchanged. We continue to believe that our strategy focusing on fresh, Our Brands and e-commerce will continue to resonate with customers, and our resilient model positions us well to navigate the current environment.”
