Kroger Recognized Again for Workplace Mental Health

Grocer earns MHA’s Bell Seal for 4th year in a row
Kroger received the 2025 Gold Bell Seal from MHA for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates’ mental health and promote a positive workplace culture.

The Kroger Co. has received the 2025 Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health. The program from Mental Health America (MHA) is a pioneering workplace certification that honors employers for striving to create mentally healthy workplaces for their associates. 

“Across the Kroger Family of Companies, we are united by a shared commitment to Our Values, a mission that guides how we serve our customers, support our communities and treat each other,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s EVP and chief associate experience officer. “Only two in five employers meet the Bell Seal standards, making this certification a testament to Kroger’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of our associates and our ongoing efforts to holistically support our teams.”

Kroger garnered a 100% score in the holistic-wellness-at-work category for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates’ mental health and promote a positive workplace culture. The program evaluates companies’ offerings, in addition to the mental health services provided in their health benefits, wellness initiatives, paid time off and professional development.

Other companies recognized with the Bell Seal this year included e-tailer Amazon, food and beverage brokerage Green Spoon Sales, and global health care company Johnson & Johnson.   

Founded in 1909, Alexandria, Va.-based MHA is a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. After decades researching mental health in the workplace, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health in 2019 to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee well-being.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and the company was also named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and appeared on its Most Sustainable Grocers list. 

