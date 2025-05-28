Kroger Recognized Again for Workplace Mental Health

Kroger received the 2025 Gold Bell Seal from MHA for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates’ mental health and promote a positive workplace culture.

The Kroger Co. has received the 2025 Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health. The program from Mental Health America (MHA) is a pioneering workplace certification that honors employers for striving to create mentally healthy workplaces for their associates.

“Across the Kroger Family of Companies, we are united by a shared commitment to Our Values, a mission that guides how we serve our customers, support our communities and treat each other,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s EVP and chief associate experience officer. “Only two in five employers meet the Bell Seal standards, making this certification a testament to Kroger’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of our associates and our ongoing efforts to holistically support our teams.”

Kroger garnered a 100% score in the holistic-wellness-at-work category for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates’ mental health and promote a positive workplace culture. The program evaluates companies’ offerings, in addition to the mental health services provided in their health benefits, wellness initiatives, paid time off and professional development.

