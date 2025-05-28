Kroger Recognized Again for Workplace Mental Health
Other companies recognized with the Bell Seal this year included e-tailer Amazon, food and beverage brokerage Green Spoon Sales, and global health care company Johnson & Johnson.
Founded in 1909, Alexandria, Va.-based MHA is a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. After decades researching mental health in the workplace, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health in 2019 to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee well-being.
Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and the company was also named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and appeared on its Most Sustainable Grocers list.