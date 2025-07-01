Tracking Trends at the Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC

Melissa's Robert Schueller with the company's recently introduced Shabu Shabu and Pickle kits
Product: Rubyglow Pineapple; Hot Pot, Shabu Shabu and Pickle Kits
Companies: Melissa’s/World Variety Produce Inc. and Del Monte
Trends: Luxury products, gifting, global flavors, unique varieties
Availability: Select regional grocers and online specialty retailers
Quotes from Melissa’s/World Variety Produce Director of Public Relations Robert S. Schueller:
“The $395 [Rubyglow Pineapple], we’re the only ones that distribute. It’s grown by Del Monte. We introduced them last year, It’s not only [our] newest, but also [our] rarest fruit – we only get about 50 or 60 of them every season.”
“Mango, even though it’s the number No. 2 fruit in all of the world, here in the United States, [it’s] actually becoming more popular, and that’s been a fruit that not every American knows about, but now they’re learning a lot more. … Mangoes are found pretty much in every single store now. I mean, six, seven years ago, mangoes were more ethnic-type produce than where they are today, and the thing is, we went from like four or five different mango varieties 10 years ago [to] 12 or 15 new varieties.”
“The uniqueness of a product [makes] it stand out, the flavor profiles. We utilize not only media, but [also] social media and getting the word out there in regards to how they look [and taste] different. … Some are more attractive if you’re single versus if you have a family, so we’re also seeing this miniaturization of fruits and vegetables to accommodate family size.”
“The newest line to Melissa’s is these 13 items, what we called Organic Snacks, [which] includes nuts, trail mixes, dry fruits, but the thing is, they’re all organic. … And then another cool thing that we now do is our dessert syrups in partnership with Fabbri. Out of Italy, they're a 105-year-old desserts, confections and syrups maker. You usually find these right next to our crepes, which are right next to the berries, all the produce section.”
Regarding Melissa’s recently introduced hot pot, shabu shabu and pickle-making kits: “A lot of the things that we’re doing at foodservice trickle down to us at produce.”