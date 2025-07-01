Tracking Trends at the Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC

During the opening day of the Specialty Food Association’s bustling Summer Fancy Food Show, at New York City’s Javits Center, Progressive Grocer met with the following food companies that are tapping into category and overall specialty food industry trends to bring their products to life.

Product: Kanzen Meal in Fettucine Alfredo, Spaghetti Bolognese and Shrimp Teriyaki varieties

Parent Company: Nissin Foods

Trends: Nutrient density, health and wellness, protein, fiber, low/no sugar, emotional well-being, comfort food, global flavors, restaurant quality

Availability: West Coast independents and Harris Teeter in the Southeast, with plans for full national distribution over the next year

Quotes from Kanzen Meal CEO Robert Little:

“We actually partnered with Michelin star chefs to make sure that we got the flavor right first and then [we made sure] that the macro- and micronutrient profile is meeting the RDA for all 27 essential vitamins and minerals in one dish. … The idea behind Kanzen Meal is that there’s no trade-offs.”

“We honed in on the frozen food category because we noticed that there was a need in terms of people’s satisfaction with the current options that were available. And also, of course, [the] convenience in frozen food.”

“We’re taking a look at all of the trends and … menus that are popping up in restaurants that aren’t actually hitting the frozen meal category. And then, of course, we’re getting feedback, obviously, from consumers in our focus group, and also [from] retail, because they’re coming to us and saying, ‘We‘d like to see more of this.’ Spices are a huge trend, so you’ll see some of our products add a little bit more of a spice element. All of those things are definitely coming into play, and we‘re monitoring these trends on a daily basis.”

“We’re being very purposeful in using the term ’comfort food for well-being.’ ... I mean, if you’re just eating for the sake of survival, then that’s not well-being. ... So when we say ’comfort’ or ’well-being,’ we meet it in a very holistic way.”

“Everybody's focused on protein. Ten grams of fiber is going to make you feel satiated and also help with gut health. Zero grams added sugar are a very activating thing that consumers are looking for.”