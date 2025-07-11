EXCLUSIVE: 99 Ranch Market Maps Its East Coast Growth
PG: What makes this store stand apart from other 99 Ranch Market stores?
AC: The Flushing location is truly a milestone for us, our first-ever store in New York City and a major step in expanding our West Coast legacy to the East Coast. What sets it apart is the scale, design, and curated experience tailored specifically to this diverse and dynamic neighborhood. At 37,000 square feet across two levels, it’s one of our largest stores, featuring a 22,000-square-foot market and a 15,000-square-foot basement food court with 23 unique Asian eateries.
We’ve emphasized elevated design and comfort, with wide aisles, modern finishes and natural lighting, elements rarely seen in traditional Asian supermarkets. It’s a space designed not just for shopping, but for exploration. Services like live seafood steaming, in-store fish frying and a wide selection of over 10,000 curated products reflect both our West Coast roots and a commitment to meeting local tastes.
PG: How are you dealing with competition from H Mart and other Asian supermarkets, as well as from mainstream grocery stores?
AC: Our focus has always been on delivering an exceptional shopping experience grounded in quality, authenticity and care. What sets us apart is the way we bring together top-tier fresh ingredients, a thoughtfully curated assortment of hard-to-find Asian products and elevated in-store services that turn a routine grocery trip into something memorable.
We don’t see ourselves as simply another grocery option – we’re a destination. From live seafood tanks and complimentary fish frying to our EAT UP food court with 23 unique restaurants, we offer something that goes far beyond what’s typically expected in this category. We’re here to serve both longtime Asian-American families and newer generations discovering Asian cuisine for the first time.
Rather than chasing trends or following what others are doing, we stay grounded in what we know: providing freshness, value and a sense of discovery that keeps customers coming back. That’s how we’ve grown for over four decades, and that’s how we plan to thrive in Flushing.
PG: What’s next for 99 Ranch Market, in terms of new stores, offerings, services or anything else, and when can we expect to see it?
AC: We’re always listening to our customers and thinking about what’s next, not just in terms of where we grow, but how we grow. Every new store gives us an opportunity to refine what we do, from product selection to store design to the overall experience.
Flushing represents a big step for us, and it’s setting the tone for what’s ahead. While we’re not ready to share specific details yet, we’re exploring new ways to bring the spirit of 99 Ranch Market to even more communities while staying true to the values that have guided us since the beginning: freshness, authenticity and putting the customer first.