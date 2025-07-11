EXCLUSIVE: 99 Ranch Market Maps Its East Coast Growth

With the impending July 25 debut of an expansive flagship location in the Flushing neighborhood of the New York City borough of Queens, 99 Ranch Market, already the largest Asian supermarket chain on the West Coast, has signaled its intent to grow its presence dramatically on the East Coast. To find out more about the grocer’s plans for the New York metro area and beyond, Progressive Grocer connected with Alice Chen, CEO of 99 Ranch Market, whose parent company is Buena Park, Calif.-based Tawa Supermarket Inc.

Progressive Grocer: What’s behind your current East Coast strategy? Why is now the right time for it?

Alice Chen: We first entered the East Coast market in 2017 with our store in New Jersey, and since then, we’ve been steadily building our presence with seven locations across New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia. Our strategy has always been focused on sustainable growth, expanding thoughtfully while ensuring we continue to deliver the fresh, high-quality products our customers expect.

In New York specifically, we opened our first store in the state on Long Island in 2022. With the growing demand for authentic Asian groceries and prepared foods, now is the right time to expand further into the New York metro area. We see tremendous opportunity to serve diverse and vibrant communities that value both quality and cultural connection.

PG: How did you decide on Flushing as the location of your flagship New York City store?

AC: Flushing has long been recognized as one of the most vibrant and culturally rich Asian communities in the U.S. It’s a natural fit for 99 Ranch Market, not just because of the strong demand for authentic Asian groceries, but also because of the deep cultural roots and diversity of the neighborhood. For us, opening our flagship New York City store here is both a strategic move and a meaningful one. It allows us to serve a highly engaged community while establishing a strong presence in one of the most dynamic markets in the country.