T&T Supermarkets to Open 6th Planned U.S. Store

Chino Hills location is also Canadian Asian grocer’s 2nd SoCal supermarket
T&T Bellevue, WA Fresh Produce Main Image
T&T's signature assortment includes a wide variety of fresh produce.

T&T Supermarket Inc., Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, has unveiled plans to open its second Southern California store, at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, in Fall 2026. Following the reveal of T&T’s upcoming SoCal store in the Great Park community of Irvine, Calif., the Chino Hills supermarket will mark the company’s sixth planned location in the United States.

Located at 13017–13021 Peyton Drive, the 61,000-square-foot Chino Hills T&T location will join a lineup of major retailers within the shopping center, among them Costco and PetSmart

“We’re so excited to continue our expansion in California,” said T&T Supermarket CEO Tina Lee. “Chino Hills is a wonderful community to live in, and we can’t wait to add to the local food scene. We’re transforming two vacant retail spaces – a former Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond – into one big food destination spanning 61,000 square feet. Get ready for the full T&T experience! This is such an exciting time for us – 2026 is going to be a busy year!”

T&T opened its first U.S. store, in Bellevue, Wash., in December 2024. The Chino Hills store news comes on the heels of previously revealed plans for U.S. stores in Lynnwood, Wash., and San Jose, San Francisco and Irvine, Calif. 

T&T Bellevue WA Papa Crispy Chicken Main Image
The upcoming T&T Supermarket in Chino Hills, Calif., will offer the company's famous Papa Crispy Chicken.

The Chino Hills location will offer the T&T’s signature assortment, which ranges from Asian snacks, fresh produce and live seafood to Asian beauty products, gifts, and freshly prepared foods from the T&T Kitchen and Bakery. Unique to this store will be popular made-to-order street foods like Taiwanese-style rice rolls and Chinese crepes. The T&T Kitchen is also known for its Peking duck, crispy and roasted Papa Chicken, sushi counter, and self-serve hot-food bar. 

Meanwhile, the T&T Bakery will feature more than 150 breads and 50-plus desserts, including such viral favorites as the Napoleon Egg Tart, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls, and Lava Mochi Puffs. Shoppers can also explore a variety of Asian wines and spirits, with a focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake, as well as 200-plus T&T private label items, including pork soup dumplings (xiao long bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes and seaweed snacks.

While the store won’t open until 2026, California residents can start shopping online now through the T&T app and website. The current selection includes such popular items as trending snacks and Asian beauty products. New customers can join the T&T Rewards Program to earn points toward free shipping and exclusive online discounts.

Additionally, the store will create 350 jobs for the local community. 

T&T Supermarkets operates more than 38 stores across Canada and the United States, in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Bellevue, Wash. The Richmond, British Columbia-based company has offices in Toronto and Los Angeles. T&T is owned by Loblaw Cos., No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

