T&T Supermarkets to Open 6th Planned U.S. Store

T&T Supermarket Inc., Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, has unveiled plans to open its second Southern California store, at the Crossroads Marketplace Chino Hills, in Fall 2026. Following the reveal of T&T’s upcoming SoCal store in the Great Park community of Irvine, Calif., the Chino Hills supermarket will mark the company’s sixth planned location in the United States.

Located at 13017–13021 Peyton Drive, the 61,000-square-foot Chino Hills T&T location will join a lineup of major retailers within the shopping center, among them Costco and PetSmart

“We’re so excited to continue our expansion in California,” said T&T Supermarket CEO Tina Lee. “Chino Hills is a wonderful community to live in, and we can’t wait to add to the local food scene. We’re transforming two vacant retail spaces – a former Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond – into one big food destination spanning 61,000 square feet. Get ready for the full T&T experience! This is such an exciting time for us – 2026 is going to be a busy year!”

T&T opened its first U.S. store, in Bellevue, Wash., in December 2024. The Chino Hills store news comes on the heels of previously revealed plans for U.S. stores in Lynnwood, Wash., and San Jose, San Francisco and Irvine, Calif.