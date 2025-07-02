99 Ranch Market Coming to NYC

99 Ranch Market has plans to open its first location in New York City proper, according to Eater New York.

Located at 37-11 Main Street in Flushing, Queens, the new Asian supermarket will also feature the company's popular food hall, Eat Up. An opening date has not yet been scheduled.

As reported by the Real Deal, Mehran Realty Group inked a deal with 99 Ranch Market on a lease for 44,000 square feet of space on Main Street. The space was most recently a location for the national chain Hong Kong Supermarket, which closed in 2024.

99 Ranch’s new Flushing market will use 22,000 square feet for grocery space, according to Eater New York. The upstairs will feature the Eat Up food hall, which will have 22 food stalls, plus 6,880 square feet of dining room space for 158 seats, per plans by the Kinetic Real Estate Group.

Owned by Tawa Supermarket, which is based in Buena Park, Calif., 99 Ranch is known as a "Pan-Asian Destination" that offers a wide variety of Asian products, including fresh produce, premium meats, live seafood, and everyday Asian staples and snacks, as well as authentic Asian cuisines and Asian-inspired bakery items.

The West Coast-based grocery chain currently has more than 60 locations across the country. The three closest stores to New York City are in Jersey City and Hackensack, N.J., and in Westbury, Long Island. 99 Ranch recently opened its newest location, in Aliso Viejo, Calif., back in April of this year.

The Asian supermarket chain is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.