 Skip to main content

Whole Foods Daily Shop Comes to Hell’s Kitchen

Latest smaller-format market is 3rd outpost in NYC
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
WFM Hell's Kitchen
The third Daily Shop from Whole Foods is now open in New York, focused on speed, convenience and variety.

Whole Foods Market is continuing the rollout of its new concept, opening a third smaller-format store in New York. The latest Whole Foods Market Daily Shop at 301 West 50th Street in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood welcomed shoppers on June 4.

As with the other newly opened Daily Shops, this one is comparatively compact, with an 8,500-square-feet merchandising space. Still, the company’s buyers have scoured the nearby market to find 400 local items to purvey, aligning with the retailer’s overall mission to spotlight emerging brands who meet its rigorous quality standards.

[RELATED: How Amazon Became the Ultimate Grocery Competitor]

“I am honored to help open the third Whole Foods Market Daily Shop in New York City. This neighborhood is very dynamic – we’re steps away from great entertainment and some of the best restaurants in the city,” said Joel Jimenez, store team leader. “If you need a quick lunch, some ingredients on your way home from work, or if you’re stopping in for dinner to-go ahead of a show, we’re ready to serve you."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Whole Foods marked the grand opening by supplying shoppers with free coffee and breakfast bites and handing out limited-edition tote bags to the first 300 customers in line. The grocer also contributed in-kind products to support a local food pantry and made a donation to the nonprofit Hell’s Kitchen Farm Project.

The latest Daily Shop follows the unveiling of an outpost in the East Village in May. The first Daily Shop entered NYC last fall, serving customers on the Upper East Side.

As part of its mix of formats and solutions, Whole Foods is planning additional Daily Shop sites in Hoboken, N.J., Brooklyn, N.Y., and Arlington, Va. Concurrently, the Amazon-owned retailer is putting the finishing touches on full-sized stores in Miami, Fla. and St. Charles, Ill., which are slated to open in late June.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Inside the Latest Whole Foods Daily Shop

  • WFM DS produce
    WFM DS produce
  • WFM DS fresh
    WFM DS fresh
  • WFM DS prepared
    WFM DS prepared
  • WFM DS meat
    WFM DS meat
  • WFM DS exterior
    WFM DS exterior
  • WFM DS Bread
    WFM DS Bread
  • WFM Ds bev
    WFM Ds bev
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds