Whole Foods Daily Shop Comes to Hell’s Kitchen
Whole Foods marked the grand opening by supplying shoppers with free coffee and breakfast bites and handing out limited-edition tote bags to the first 300 customers in line. The grocer also contributed in-kind products to support a local food pantry and made a donation to the nonprofit Hell’s Kitchen Farm Project.
The latest Daily Shop follows the unveiling of an outpost in the East Village in May. The first Daily Shop entered NYC last fall, serving customers on the Upper East Side.
As part of its mix of formats and solutions, Whole Foods is planning additional Daily Shop sites in Hoboken, N.J., Brooklyn, N.Y., and Arlington, Va. Concurrently, the Amazon-owned retailer is putting the finishing touches on full-sized stores in Miami, Fla. and St. Charles, Ill., which are slated to open in late June.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.