Whole Foods Daily Shop Comes to Hell’s Kitchen

The third Daily Shop from Whole Foods is now open in New York, focused on speed, convenience and variety.

Whole Foods Market is continuing the rollout of its new concept, opening a third smaller-format store in New York. The latest Whole Foods Market Daily Shop at 301 West 50th Street in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood welcomed shoppers on June 4.

As with the other newly opened Daily Shops, this one is comparatively compact, with an 8,500-square-feet merchandising space. Still, the company’s buyers have scoured the nearby market to find 400 local items to purvey, aligning with the retailer’s overall mission to spotlight emerging brands who meet its rigorous quality standards.

[RELATED: How Amazon Became the Ultimate Grocery Competitor]

“I am honored to help open the third Whole Foods Market Daily Shop in New York City. This neighborhood is very dynamic – we’re steps away from great entertainment and some of the best restaurants in the city,” said Joel Jimenez, store team leader. “If you need a quick lunch, some ingredients on your way home from work, or if you’re stopping in for dinner to-go ahead of a show, we’re ready to serve you."