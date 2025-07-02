Buc-ee's Opens 1st Virginia Location

The 70,000-square-foot-plus store held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day. Attendees included Buc-ee's CEO Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, Rockingham County Administrator Casey Armstrong and others, reported WHSV.

"When you have a chance to recruit a company like Buc-ee's to come you want to throw your best pitch," Youngkin said. "Interstate 81 right here was our best pitch. We have a great workforce. We have a great business-friendly environment, and most importantly, we got a lot of people who drive by every day. This became not just a county and local effort, but a statewide effort to recruit."

Buc-ee's expansion into Virginia marks a major milestone for the company, which is also making plans for its first stores in Wisconsin, Arizona and Ohio, according to Aplin.

"For those of y'all that haven't been here, I mean my commitment and promise to you is to provide exceptional experience and exceptional service as you travel down the highway," Aplin said. "Our job, if we do it right, is to stop as many people as we can off Interstate 81 and have them come here and shop locally."

Buc-ee's plans to add more Virginia stores in the future and is currently looking into other locations there, according to the CEO.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson, Texas-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.

This article was originally published by sister brand Convenience Store News.