Hy-Vee Enters Unleaded 88 Branding Pact
"With this partnership with Hy-Vee and Growth Energy, our goal is to simplify the choice at the pump and positively highlight Unleaded 88 as a great choice for any driver with a car 2001 and newer," Keitzer added.
According to Jake Comer, Growth Energy's vice president of market development, the partnership aligns with one of the biofuel trade association's primary goals to expand access to biofuels blends in the United States.
"Unleaded 88 gives American drivers an engine-smart, low-cost option at the pump and as more drivers seek to take advantage of its benefits, this effort comes at a perfect time," Comer said.
Hy-Vee currently has more than 50 locations across the Midwest that offer Unleaded 88 and plans to add the fuel grade to more locations in the future.
"In addition to supporting Iowa farmers, our partnership with Growth Energy and Iowa Corn will help us enhance the fueling experience at the pump, making it easier for our customers to identify Unleaded 88 from other fuel grades," said Lucas Glasgow, Hy-Vee's senior vice president of merchandising. "This summer, customers will also see us hosting special events to help educate drivers about the benefits behind this fuel option."
Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually.
This article was originally covered by sister publication Convenience Store News.