Hy-Vee Enters Unleaded 88 Branding Pact

Hy-Vee is teaming up with Iowa Corn and Growth Energy to expand access to biofuels blends in the United States.

Hy-Vee Inc. is teaming up with Iowa Corn and Growth Energy to update the branding for Unleaded 88 at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores across the Midwest.

Unleaded 88 is a fuel blend made with 15% ethanol that can be used in 96% of cars and trucks on the road today. As more and more stores across the nation offer this fuel option, Hy-Vee is addressing the growing need to create brand uniformity to give consumers consistent fuel choices, according to a release from Iowa Corn.

Updating signage and pump labels with Unleaded 88 will help increase sales of higher blends of ethanol that will support corn farmers in Iowa and across the country, the association added.

[RELATED: How Hy-Vee C-Stores Are Speeding Up Digital Food Ordering]

"We are consistently striving to promote the value of ethanol, as a cheaper, cleaner and homegrown fuel for drivers to have access to," said Dan Keitzer, chair of the Iowa Corn Industrial Usage and Production Committee, and a farmer from Mediapolis, Iowa. "Iowa Corn invests in opportunities to build demand for corn in all forms. Ethanol is a top market for Iowa's corn farmers, and it provides many benefits for drivers and our state.