 Skip to main content

Ollie’s Debuts 1st Store in Nebraska

Bargain outlet on the fast track for grand openings this month
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Ollie's
Ollie's plans to open 75 new stores during fiscal 2025.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. opened its first store in Nebraska on July 2. 

Located at 6516 N 73rd Plaza in Omaha, the newest Ollie’s is off 72nd Street, next to Marshalls, in the storefront previously occupied by Big Lots. The location was acquired by Ollie’s through a Big Lots bankruptcy auction. 

"We are excited to open our first store in the great state of Nebraska, where the folks have been so good to us," said Eric van der Valk, president and CEO of Ollie's Bargain Outlet. "With so many great deals, we're thrilled to provide shoppers in Omaha and its surrounding areas with a treasure-hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand- name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices every day."

Ollie's brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. It employs more than 12,000 associates across the company. 

The fast-growing discounter will enter another new state later in this month with its first store in New Hampshire. Located in Belmont, the new location will debut on July 17 in another space formerly occupied by a Big Lots store.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

These milestone grand openings are part of a flurry of new stores that Ollie’s will debut in July. Grand openings are also scheduled for: 

July 9

  • Boone, N.C.
  • Pittsburg, Kan.
  • Land O' Lakes, Fla. 

July 10

  • Ada, Okla.
  • Enid, Okla. 

July 16

  • Sedalia, Mo.
  • Findlay, Ohio  

July 23

  • Cadillac, Mich.
  • Brownwood, Texas

July 24

  • Topeka, Kan.
  • Monroe, Ga.

For its first quarter ended May 3, Ollie’s experienced better-than-expected sales and earnings. Net sales increased 13.4% to $576.8 million, driven by new store unit growth and an increase in comparable-store sales, which rose 2.6%. Ollie’s Army loyalty members grew 9.2% to more than 15.5 million. Adjusted net income per diluted share was 75 cents, while adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%. For fiscal 2025, Ollie’s plans to open a total of 75 new stores. 

A Harrisburg, Pa.-based extreme discounter, Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids. It currently operates 599 stores in 33 states. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds