Ollie’s Debuts 1st Store in Nebraska
These milestone grand openings are part of a flurry of new stores that Ollie’s will debut in July. Grand openings are also scheduled for:
July 9
- Boone, N.C.
- Pittsburg, Kan.
- Land O' Lakes, Fla.
July 10
- Ada, Okla.
- Enid, Okla.
July 16
- Sedalia, Mo.
- Findlay, Ohio
July 23
- Cadillac, Mich.
- Brownwood, Texas
July 24
- Topeka, Kan.
- Monroe, Ga.
For its first quarter ended May 3, Ollie’s experienced better-than-expected sales and earnings. Net sales increased 13.4% to $576.8 million, driven by new store unit growth and an increase in comparable-store sales, which rose 2.6%. Ollie’s Army loyalty members grew 9.2% to more than 15.5 million. Adjusted net income per diluted share was 75 cents, while adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%. For fiscal 2025, Ollie’s plans to open a total of 75 new stores.
A Harrisburg, Pa.-based extreme discounter, Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The company offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids. It currently operates 599 stores in 33 states.