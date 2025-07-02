Ollie’s Debuts 1st Store in Nebraska

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. opened its first store in Nebraska on July 2.

Located at 6516 N 73rd Plaza in Omaha, the newest Ollie’s is off 72nd Street, next to Marshalls, in the storefront previously occupied by Big Lots. The location was acquired by Ollie’s through a Big Lots bankruptcy auction.

"We are excited to open our first store in the great state of Nebraska, where the folks have been so good to us," said Eric van der Valk, president and CEO of Ollie's Bargain Outlet. "With so many great deals, we're thrilled to provide shoppers in Omaha and its surrounding areas with a treasure-hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand- name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices every day."

Ollie's brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. It employs more than 12,000 associates across the company.

The fast-growing discounter will enter another new state later in this month with its first store in New Hampshire. Located in Belmont, the new location will debut on July 17 in another space formerly occupied by a Big Lots store.