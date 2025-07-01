Lululemon Sues Costco for Alleged Clothing Duplicates

Lululemon contends that Costco shoppers may wrongly believe that some Kirkland apparel items are made by Lululemon.

During the same summer that Mondelez International Inc. took legal action against ALDI U.S. related to purported similarities in private label packaging, athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc. is suing Costco Wholesale Corp. for possibly copying its designs and potentially infringing on its patents.

In a lawsuit filed in California, Lululemon contended that Costco is misleading some shoppers into thinking that similar Kirkland-branded items are made by Lululemon, given the fact that the Issaquah, Wash.-based club store operator works with other manufacturers to its own brand items.

“As an innovation-led company that invests significantly in the research, development, and design of our products, we take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue the appropriate legal action when necessary,” a Lululemon spokesperson said in a statement to the Associated Press.