Weee! Updates Exec Team

Devang Shah (left) and Dan Li (right) have joined the online global e-comm business Weee!.

Weee!, the largest ethnic e-grocer in the United States, has some additions to its executive ranks as it marks 10 years in business. The grocery platform has tapped Devang Shah to serve as general counsel and appointed Dan Li as SVP of finance.

Shah brings more than 20 years of experience to the chief legal position at Weee!. He previously held general counsel roles at Pivot Bio, Wish and Zynga, overseeing legal strategy, M&A, IP, compliance and governance.

"Devang's ability to navigate evolving legal landscapes while supporting innovation will be instrumental as we scale," said Weee! Founder and CEO Larry Liu.

Li, who holds a doctorate degree in economics, will leverage her expertise steering finance for high-growth startups and investment banks. Most recently, she was CFO at the job finder app, Snagajob.

"Dan's depth in strategic finance and her track record in scaling companies make her a valuable addition to our leadership team as we enter our next phase of growth," remarked Liu.

Founded in 2015, Fremont, Calif.-based Weee! delivers more than 15,000 locally-sourced goods from around the world directly to consumers. Since its inception, the Asian e-grocer has received more than $800M in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tiger Global, VMG and XVC.