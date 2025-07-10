 Skip to main content

99 Ranch Market Links With Temu to Grow E-Commerce Business

Asian grocer has seen biweekly sales growth of 20% on the marketplace
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
99 Ranch Market staff
99 Ranch Market is expanding its e-commerce reach through a link-up with Temu.

Asian supermarket chain 99 Ranch Market is bringing its products to a wider audience thanks to a partnership with online marketplace Temu. The grocer is one of Temu’s first pantry staple sellers, allowing it to sell its goods across the United States.

According to Temu, 99 Ranch Market initially joined the marketplace in December 2024. Since scaling operations in February, the grocer has seen average biweekly sales growth of 20% on Temu.

“99 Ranch Market is one of many American businesses finding success by reaching a broader audience through Temu,” said a Temu spokesperson. “We offer a low-cost channel for consumers to access a wide range of products and for sellers to connect with new shoppers.”

“Temu’s rapid growth in ecommerce caught our attention, and we wanted to be early to tap on the potential,” explained James Ho, senior director of e-commerce at 99 Ranch Market. “It’s opened up markets we could never reach with stores alone.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The e-commerce news comes on the heels of the announcement that 99 Ranch Market is poised to open its first outpost in New York City proper. Located at 37-11 Main Street in Flushing, Queens, the new Asian supermarket will also feature the company's popular food hall, Eat Up. An opening date has not yet been scheduled.

Owned by Tawa Supermarket, which is based in Buena Park, Calif., 99 Ranch is known as a "Pan-Asian Destination" that offers a wide variety of Asian products, including fresh produce, premium meats, live seafood, and everyday Asian staples and snacks, as well as authentic Asian cuisines and Asian-inspired bakery items.

The West Coast-based grocery chain currently has more than 60 locations across the country. The three closest stores to New York City are in Jersey City and Hackensack, N.J., and in Westbury, Long Island. 99 Ranch recently opened its newest location, in Aliso Viejo, Calif., back in April of this year.

The Asian supermarket chain is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds