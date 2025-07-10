99 Ranch Market Links With Temu to Grow E-Commerce Business

Asian supermarket chain 99 Ranch Market is bringing its products to a wider audience thanks to a partnership with online marketplace Temu. The grocer is one of Temu’s first pantry staple sellers, allowing it to sell its goods across the United States.

According to Temu, 99 Ranch Market initially joined the marketplace in December 2024. Since scaling operations in February, the grocer has seen average biweekly sales growth of 20% on Temu.

“99 Ranch Market is one of many American businesses finding success by reaching a broader audience through Temu,” said a Temu spokesperson. “We offer a low-cost channel for consumers to access a wide range of products and for sellers to connect with new shoppers.”