99 Ranch Market Links With Temu to Grow E-Commerce Business
The e-commerce news comes on the heels of the announcement that 99 Ranch Market is poised to open its first outpost in New York City proper. Located at 37-11 Main Street in Flushing, Queens, the new Asian supermarket will also feature the company's popular food hall, Eat Up. An opening date has not yet been scheduled.
Owned by Tawa Supermarket, which is based in Buena Park, Calif., 99 Ranch is known as a "Pan-Asian Destination" that offers a wide variety of Asian products, including fresh produce, premium meats, live seafood, and everyday Asian staples and snacks, as well as authentic Asian cuisines and Asian-inspired bakery items.
The West Coast-based grocery chain currently has more than 60 locations across the country. The three closest stores to New York City are in Jersey City and Hackensack, N.J., and in Westbury, Long Island. 99 Ranch recently opened its newest location, in Aliso Viejo, Calif., back in April of this year.
The Asian supermarket chain is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.