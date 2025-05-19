Schnucks, 99 Ranch Market Recognized as Best-Managed Companies
"We are deeply honored and humbled to receive the U.S. Best Managed Company award for the fourth consecutive year, achieving Gold Winner status,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our nearly 12,000 teammates to our customers, and our company mission to nourish people’s lives as well as our leadership, board and shareholders’ aligned commitment to our strategic vision. "
[RELATED: How Schnucks and SpartanNash Succeed With In-Store Technology]
Asian supermarket chain 99 Ranch Market also achieved Gold Winner status.
Applicants for U.S. Best Managed Company are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. The program honored 61 private businesses this year for making an impact, being dedicated to excellence and inspiring others to do the same. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025. Buena Park, Calif.-based 99 Ranch Market is No. 88 on The PG 100.