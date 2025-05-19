Schnucks, 99 Ranch Market Recognized as Best-Managed Companies

The U.S. Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, recently unveiled its 2025 honorees, among them several food retailers.

The 2025 U.S. designees, private companies with revenues of at least $250 million, have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, and a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their employees and focusing on their customers. Advanced technology, including AI, took a center role for most of these companies, to create efficiencies and enhance the quality of products and experiences.

For the fourth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets Inc. was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company. Schnucks attained “Gold Winner” status, which is awarded to companies that have received the honor for at least four years.