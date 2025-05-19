 Skip to main content

Schnucks, 99 Ranch Market Recognized as Best-Managed Companies

Program sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal honors U.S. private companies
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Schnucks was recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the fourth consecutive year.

The U.S. Best Managed Companies program, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, recently unveiled its 2025 honorees, among them several food retailers. 

The 2025 U.S. designees, private companies with revenues of at least $250 million, have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, and a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their employees and focusing on their customers. Advanced technology, including AI, took a center role for most of these companies, to create efficiencies and enhance the quality of products and experiences.

For the fourth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets Inc. was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company. Schnucks attained “Gold Winner” status, which is awarded to companies that have received the honor for at least four years.

"We are deeply honored and humbled to receive the U.S. Best Managed Company award for the fourth consecutive year, achieving Gold Winner status,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our nearly 12,000 teammates to our customers, and our company mission to nourish people’s lives as well as our leadership, board and shareholders’ aligned commitment to our strategic vision. "

Asian supermarket chain 99 Ranch Market also achieved Gold Winner status. 

Applicants for U.S. Best Managed Company are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. The program honored 61 private businesses this year for making an impact, being dedicated to excellence and inspiring others to do the same. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025. Buena Park, Calif.-based 99 Ranch Market is No. 88 on The PG 100.

