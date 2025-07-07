 Skip to main content

Fiesta Mart Adds 'Clinic in a Box' to 2 Stores

Locations in Fort Worth and Missouri City, Texas, will feature OnMed Care Stations
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Fiesta Mart doc in the box
Shoppers at two Texas Fiesta Mart locations can access in-store primary and urgent care through an arrangement with OnMed.

Ongoing efforts to fuse grocery and healthcare services continue through another regional partnership. Fiesta Mart stores in two Texas cities are adding OnMed CareStations.

Fiesta Mart and hybrid healthcare tech company OnMed are teaming up to offer tech-enabled primary and urgent care at no cost to visitors. The offering is made possible through grants from Molina Healthcare of Texas.

The Fiesta Mart locations in Fort Worth and Missouri City will launch the OnMed CareStation this month. The stations will be staffed by licensed clinicians in a private, secure areas of the store and are equipped with advanced diagnostic tools such as thermal imaging, real-time scanning and remote vital signs monitoring.

Karthik Ganesh, CEO of OnMed, said that the services are designed for convenience and accessibility within neighborhood hubs. “We’re transforming how and where people get healthcare. Every grocery store, every campus, every community center is now a potential front door to healthcare,” he remarked.

The CareStation will be officially unveiled at the Fort Worth Fiesta Mart on July 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The site in Missouri City will open on July 10. In addition to grocery stores like Fiesta Mart, OnMed has placed its “clinic in a box” care centers in homeless shelters, correctional facilities, youth centers, universities and airports. 

Part of Chedraui USA, Inc, Fiesta Mart operates over 59 stores throughout Texas. Chedraui USA, based in Los Angeles, Calif., runs 383 stores across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Its store banners include El Super, Fiesta Mart and Smart & Final. That business is a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui, which is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

