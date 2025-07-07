Fiesta Mart Adds 'Clinic in a Box' to 2 Stores
Karthik Ganesh, CEO of OnMed, said that the services are designed for convenience and accessibility within neighborhood hubs. “We’re transforming how and where people get healthcare. Every grocery store, every campus, every community center is now a potential front door to healthcare,” he remarked.
The CareStation will be officially unveiled at the Fort Worth Fiesta Mart on July 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The site in Missouri City will open on July 10. In addition to grocery stores like Fiesta Mart, OnMed has placed its “clinic in a box” care centers in homeless shelters, correctional facilities, youth centers, universities and airports.
Part of Chedraui USA, Inc, Fiesta Mart operates over 59 stores throughout Texas. Chedraui USA, based in Los Angeles, Calif., runs 383 stores across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Its store banners include El Super, Fiesta Mart and Smart & Final. That business is a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui, which is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.