Fiesta Mart Adds 'Clinic in a Box' to 2 Stores

Shoppers at two Texas Fiesta Mart locations can access in-store primary and urgent care through an arrangement with OnMed.

Ongoing efforts to fuse grocery and healthcare services continue through another regional partnership. Fiesta Mart stores in two Texas cities are adding OnMed CareStations.

Fiesta Mart and hybrid healthcare tech company OnMed are teaming up to offer tech-enabled primary and urgent care at no cost to visitors. The offering is made possible through grants from Molina Healthcare of Texas.

The Fiesta Mart locations in Fort Worth and Missouri City will launch the OnMed CareStation this month. The stations will be staffed by licensed clinicians in a private, secure areas of the store and are equipped with advanced diagnostic tools such as thermal imaging, real-time scanning and remote vital signs monitoring.