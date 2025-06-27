Walgreens Beats Analyst Expectations for Profit, but Retail Sales Slow

Retail sales, including sales of health, beauty and wellness items, dropped in the third quarter but Walgreens is offering several deals this summer to encourage purchases.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which is in the process of being acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, posted a better-than-expected overall third quarter, but one marked by a slowdown in retail sales.

The global organization shared that it was able to beat expectations through cost reductions and an ongoing focus on closing underperforming stores. For the quarter ended May 31, sales grew 7.2% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis to top $39 billion, while earnings per share dipped by $0.20. The sales results exceeded Wall Street projections for $36.8 billion in revenue.

That said, it was a mixed bag when it came to Q3 sales. Pharmacy sales in the U.S. jumped 11.8% YoY, but retail sales in this country dropped 5.3% during that timeframe. The slide in retail, which included a 2.4% decline in comps, was attributed to a slowdown in grocery, household and health, wellness, and beauty categories.