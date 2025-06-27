Walgreens Beats Analyst Expectations for Profit, but Retail Sales Slow
Walgreens is addressing the challenging retail sales environment by focusing on value. Earlier in June, the company rolled out a series of deals, including discounts up to 25% on snack and beverage essentials and 25% on select summer gathering essentials.
“We know our customers are looking for ways to make their time and money go further this summer,” said Tracey D. Brown, EVP, president, retail and chief customer officer. “From compelling deals on summer must haves to everyday value across our assortment, and convenient ways to shop, we’re making it easier for families to get what they want and need. Whether choosing our trusted national brands or our high-quality owned brand offerings, Walgreens customers can count on great value without compromising on quality or convenience.”
The $10 billion sale Sycamore Partners is expected to close later this year.
Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens currently operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.