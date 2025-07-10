Ferrero to Acquire Iconic WK Kellogg for $3.1B

A year after news surfaced that Mars, Inc. plans to acquire the Kellanova company spun off from the former Kellogg Co., The Wall Street Journal reported this week that WK Kellogg Co. is being scooped up by Italian company The Ferrero Group. The deal is valued at $3.1 billion.

WK Kellogg confirmed the report on July 10, announcing that the 120-year-old Battle Creek, Mich., business has entered a definitive agreement for Ferrero to acquire the company for $23 per share in cash. The acquisition includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg’s famous cereal portfolio.

Ferrero has several well-established brands in North America, including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, Butterfinger, Keebler, Famous Amos, Jelly Bell, NERDS, Trolli, Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop and Halo Top. The international company has been on a rapid M&A path over the past several years and currently employs about 14,000 people in North America across 11 offices.

Ferrero announced that it plans to invest in and grow WK Kellogg’s cereal brand that includes the iconic Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Rice Krispies lines, among others.

"I am thrilled to welcome WK Kellogg Co to the Ferrero Group. This is more than just an acquisition – it represents the coming together of two companies, each with a proud legacy and generations of loyal consumers," declared Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of the Ferrero Group. "Over recent years, Ferrero has expanded its presence in North America, bringing together our well-known brands from around the world with local jewels rooted in the U.S. Today's news is a key milestone in that journey, giving us confidence in the opportunities ahead."