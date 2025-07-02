Bubbies Ice Cream Acquired by Japanese Firm

Bubbies Ice Cream, which rolled out a line of new cookie novelties, is now part of Marubeni America Corp.

Bubbies Ice Cream has a new owner. The mochi ice cream brand, which has been making inroads in a growing frozen dessert segment, has been acquired by the Japanese investment firm Marubeni Corp.

As part of the deal, Bubbies will continue to produce mochi ice creams at its facilities in the Phoenix, Ariz., area but will be under the umbrellas of New York City-based Marubeni America. Other subsidiaries and affiliates of Marubeni America include the Eastern Fish Co., Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC, and Columbia Grain International.

[RELATED: Mars’ Acquisition of Kellanova Clears U.S. Regulatory Hurdles]

“Marubeni is a global organization with values that align to our own. They possess the perfect mix of resources and expertise needed as we look to accelerate our growth long-term,” said Jeff Stites, CEO at Bubbies Ice Cream. “We’re thrilled to join their portfolio of brands and explore new opportunities to scale nationwide and internationally based on Marubeni’s impressive network of supply and trade partners.”