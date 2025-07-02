Bubbies Ice Cream Acquired by Japanese Firm
Mochi ice cream maker now part of Marubeni America
Founded in 1985, Bubbies has expanded over the past few years as consumer interest in mochi has grown. The brand currently offers more than 20 flavors of mochi ice cream and, earlier this summer, added a new Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich line.
In other CPG acquisition news this week, Lactalis USA completed the acquisition of General Mills’ U.S. yogurt business, which includes the Yoplait, Go-Gurt, Oui, Mountain High and Ratio brands. The business will now operate as a new Lactalis USA division called Midwest Yogurt. Lactalis USA will pick up about 1,000 employees and two manufacturing facilities in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Reed City, Mich.
