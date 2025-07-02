 Skip to main content

Bubbies Ice Cream Acquired by Japanese Firm

Mochi ice cream maker now part of Marubeni America
Lynn Petrak
Bubbies sandwiches
Bubbies Ice Cream, which rolled out a line of new cookie novelties, is now part of Marubeni America Corp.

Bubbies Ice Cream has a new owner. The mochi ice cream brand, which has been making inroads in a growing frozen dessert segment, has been acquired by the Japanese investment firm Marubeni Corp.

As part of the deal, Bubbies will continue to produce mochi ice creams at its facilities in the Phoenix, Ariz., area but will be under the umbrellas of New York City-based Marubeni America. Other subsidiaries and affiliates of Marubeni America include the Eastern Fish Co., Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC, and Columbia Grain International.

“Marubeni is a global organization with values that align to our own. They possess the perfect mix of resources and expertise needed as we look to accelerate our growth long-term,” said Jeff Stites, CEO at Bubbies Ice Cream. “We’re thrilled to join their portfolio of brands and explore new opportunities to scale nationwide and internationally based on Marubeni’s impressive network of supply and trade partners.”

Founded in 1985, Bubbies has expanded over the past few years as consumer interest in mochi has grown. The brand currently offers more than 20 flavors of mochi ice cream and, earlier this summer, added a new Mini Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich line. 

In other CPG acquisition news this week, Lactalis USA completed the acquisition of General Mills’ U.S. yogurt business, which includes the Yoplait, Go-Gurt, Oui, Mountain High and Ratio brands. The business will now operate as a new Lactalis USA division called Midwest Yogurt. Lactalis USA will pick up about 1,000 employees and two manufacturing facilities in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Reed City, Mich. 

