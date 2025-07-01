Dollar General on the Lookout for Small-Business Suppliers
Examples of Dollar General's Small-business successes:
- Black Paper Party: A Black-owned and women-founded company born out of a love of Black culture, Black Paper Party aims to increase access to products that uplift the Black family experience during holidays and celebrations and make special occasions inclusive for all.
- Kiss Products Inc.: A global leader in professional-quality beauty products and treatments, Kiss Products was founded in 1989 by John Chang, Sung Yong Chang and Won Shik Kang in New York. As the recipient of DG’s 2024 Small Business Supplier of the Year, Kiss products are available in Dollar General stores throughout the country.
- Milo’s Tea Co.: Founded in 1946, Milo’s Tea Co. is a family-owned and certified women-owned business led by Tricia Wallwork, the granddaughter of the company’s founders. Milo’s tea and lemonade products are available at most Dollar General stores across the country, and the company was awarded its Small Business Supplier of the Year award in 2023 and 2025.
Other retailers are holding similar events to attract small-business partners. For instance, retailer-owned supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. is seeking northeastern growers to join its network of suppliers and take part in a Produce Local Supplier Summit on July 9. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit applications to Walmart’s Open Call 2025 by July 25. Also, West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee will host Opportunity Supplier Impact Summit Sept. 18-19.
As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.