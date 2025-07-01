 Skip to main content

Dollar General on the Lookout for Small-Business Suppliers

Discount retailer committed to growing network of vendors and suppliers to provide relevant products to its diverse shopper base
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Dollar General
Dollar General's 2025 call for small businesses event builds on a multi-year initiative designed to increase engagement with a variety of small businesses.

Dollar General Corp. has issued a call for small businesses that seek to learn more about serving as a vendor or service provider for the national discount retail company. The call is open to companies that have not sold products to Dollar General within the past 18 months and want to explore partnership opportunities with the company, which operates more than 20,000 stores across the continental United States.

Applications are available at Rangeme.com/dgsbsummit July 1-21. Virtual meetings with leaders in the DG Small Business Development (SBD) Program and merchandising teams are expected to begin in late August. Selected companies will be notified by email with the date and time of their meeting by Aug. 1.

“We are committed to partnering with a growing network of vendors and suppliers from all backgrounds across the United States and beyond who support our efforts to provide our customers with the products they need and want at prices they can afford,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s EVP and chief merchandising officer. “We look forward to exploring ways in which we can collaborate to serve the millions of Americans who rely on Dollar General every day."

The SBD Program provides certified vendors and suppliers with, among other things, the opportunity to learn and develop through the company’s SBD Academy; resources to support product discovery; access to services that provide funding, counseling and training; financial enablement programs; and various engagement events.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Examples of Dollar General's Small-business successes:

  • Black Paper Party: A Black-owned and women-founded company born out of a love of Black culture, Black Paper Party aims to increase access to products that uplift the Black family experience during holidays and celebrations and make special occasions inclusive for all.
  • Kiss Products Inc.: A global leader in professional-quality beauty products and treatments, Kiss Products was founded in 1989 by John Chang, Sung Yong Chang and Won Shik Kang in New York. As the recipient of DG’s 2024 Small Business Supplier of the Year, Kiss products are available in Dollar General stores throughout the country.
  • Milo’s Tea Co.: Founded in 1946, Milo’s Tea Co. is a family-owned and certified women-owned business led by Tricia Wallwork, the granddaughter of the company’s founders. Milo’s tea and lemonade products are available at most Dollar General stores across the country, and the company was awarded its Small Business Supplier of the Year award in 2023 and 2025.

Other retailers are holding similar events to attract small-business partners. For instance, retailer-owned supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. is seeking northeastern growers to join its network of suppliers and take part in a Produce Local Supplier Summit on July 9. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit applications to Walmart’s Open Call 2025 by July 25. Also, West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee will host Opportunity Supplier Impact Summit Sept. 18-19. 

As of May 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,582 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The retailer is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds