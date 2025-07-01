Dollar General on the Lookout for Small-Business Suppliers

Dollar General Corp. has issued a call for small businesses that seek to learn more about serving as a vendor or service provider for the national discount retail company. The call is open to companies that have not sold products to Dollar General within the past 18 months and want to explore partnership opportunities with the company, which operates more than 20,000 stores across the continental United States.

Applications are available at Rangeme.com/dgsbsummit July 1-21. Virtual meetings with leaders in the DG Small Business Development (SBD) Program and merchandising teams are expected to begin in late August. Selected companies will be notified by email with the date and time of their meeting by Aug. 1.

“We are committed to partnering with a growing network of vendors and suppliers from all backgrounds across the United States and beyond who support our efforts to provide our customers with the products they need and want at prices they can afford,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s EVP and chief merchandising officer. “We look forward to exploring ways in which we can collaborate to serve the millions of Americans who rely on Dollar General every day."

The SBD Program provides certified vendors and suppliers with, among other things, the opportunity to learn and develop through the company’s SBD Academy; resources to support product discovery; access to services that provide funding, counseling and training; financial enablement programs; and various engagement events.