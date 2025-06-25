Walmart’s Open Call 2025 Applications Now Live
Teams are looking for the best of the best of manufacturing innovation in categories like yield insights, shelf-life extension, alternative materials, and advanced manufacturing to reduce complexity, cost or environmental impact to U.S. manufacturing.
Submissions for manufacturing innovation pitches are now open via an online form. A select group of companies will be invited to participate in this year’s Open Call experience alongside product-based applicants.
Open Call is part of Walmart’s broader $350 billion commitment to products made, grown or assembled in the United States.
“This is in our DNA,” Fremstad said. “Supporting American-made products has been part of our story since the beginning, and it will be for decades to come.”
In April, Walmart unveiled its Grow with US, a new program designed to provide U.S. small businesses with the training, mentorship and resources they need to find success with the retail giant.
