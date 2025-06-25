Walmart’s Open Call 2025 Applications Now Live

Open Call is now expanding applications beyond shelf-ready products to include breakthrough innovations that support domestic manufacturing.

Forty years since Walmart founder Sam Walton’s "Buy American" initiative, the retailer continues to open doors for U.S. products — and the innovations behind them. Walmart has announced that applications for its Open Call 2025 are officially open.

This year’s event, taking place Oct. 7-8, offers U.S. entrepreneurs the chance to pitch Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants for a game-changing opportunity: Getting their shelf-ready product in stores or online, and in front of millions of customers. The deadline to submit applications is July 25.

Since 2014, Open Call has helped thousands of small and medium businesses grow their operations, expand their manufacturing footprint and create jobs in their local communities.

This year, Open Call is expanding its application beyond just products, to search for innovative companies developing breakthrough technologies that enable or enhance U.S. manufacturing.

“America has no shortage of ideas — it's the infrastructure and tools that are often the biggest roadblocks,” said Jason Fremstad, SVP, supplier development, for Walmart sourcing. “We want to find innovations that can help close that gap and unlock new possibilities for U.S. manufacturing.”