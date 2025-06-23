 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee Boosts Small-Vendor Pipeline

Iowa retailer sets September date for annual supplier summit
Lynn Petrak
HV supplier summit
Big Moe Cason’s barbecue seasoning is an example of a product featured at a past start-up supplier summit at Hy-Vee that is now on store shelves.

To help diversify its shelves and support the local and small vendor community, Hy-Vee is hosting an Opportunity Supplier Impact Summit this fall. The event will be held at the retailer’s headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa, from Sept. 18-19.

Small businesses can submit their products online in categories including grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, beauty or health and wellness. The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on July 14.

After a review by internal evaluators, Hy-Vee will invite 80 businesses to the summit, where participants will learn how to work with Hy-Vee, network with Hy-Vee leaders and take part in a range of educational sessions. 

“At Hy-Vee, our focus is on supporting the communities that support our stores, which means elevating the businesses and entrepreneurs who call those communities home,” said Tina Potthoff, SVP of communications. “We are elevating our commitment to entrepreneurs by offering capital, coaching and connections so these brands can grow and succeed.”

In addition to those connections, three suppliers will be selected to take part in a live pitch competition at the event. Hy-Vee will give a $30,000 prize pool to the three pitch participants. Other suppliers will have a chance to take part in an expo where they can demonstrate their products with Hy-Vee decision makers.

Hy-Vee also shared a gallery of products from past summit events that are now on its store shelves. That gallery is posted the company website

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

