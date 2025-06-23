Hy-Vee Boosts Small-Vendor Pipeline

Big Moe Cason’s barbecue seasoning is an example of a product featured at a past start-up supplier summit at Hy-Vee that is now on store shelves.

To help diversify its shelves and support the local and small vendor community, Hy-Vee is hosting an Opportunity Supplier Impact Summit this fall. The event will be held at the retailer’s headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa, from Sept. 18-19.

Small businesses can submit their products online in categories including grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, beauty or health and wellness. The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on July 14.

After a review by internal evaluators, Hy-Vee will invite 80 businesses to the summit, where participants will learn how to work with Hy-Vee, network with Hy-Vee leaders and take part in a range of educational sessions.