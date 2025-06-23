Hy-Vee Boosts Small-Vendor Pipeline
“At Hy-Vee, our focus is on supporting the communities that support our stores, which means elevating the businesses and entrepreneurs who call those communities home,” said Tina Potthoff, SVP of communications. “We are elevating our commitment to entrepreneurs by offering capital, coaching and connections so these brands can grow and succeed.”
In addition to those connections, three suppliers will be selected to take part in a live pitch competition at the event. Hy-Vee will give a $30,000 prize pool to the three pitch participants. Other suppliers will have a chance to take part in an expo where they can demonstrate their products with Hy-Vee decision makers.
Hy-Vee also shared a gallery of products from past summit events that are now on its store shelves. That gallery is posted the company website.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, with sales of $13 billion-plus annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.