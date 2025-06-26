Saval Foods Acquires Pastore’s Italian Wholesale Distributor
“We are proud to carry on the Pastore family’s remarkable 127-year legacy,” noted Brian Saval, president of 1932 Specialty Produce & Meat and EVP of Saval Foodservice. “Their dedication to quality and service aligns closely with our own values, and we are excited to introduce the Sun of Italy brand to our customers while expanding our support of Italian restaurants throughout the region. I’m grateful to Mike Pastore Sr. for choosing us to carry the business forward, and I look forward to having his team and Mike Pastore Jr. join the Saval family as we continue to grow the Sun of Italy legacy together.”
“Sun of Italy is a brand we’ve admired for decades,” added Paul Saval, president of Saval Foodservice. “It represents the kind of time-tested quality, community connection and commitment to tradition that resonates not only with our customers, but also with the values we uphold at Saval. We’re committed to preserving what has made it special while helping it reach more kitchens, from homes to restaurants, across the region.”
As part of the deal, Mike Pastore Jr. is joining Saval Foodservice as business development director for Sun of Italy, helping guide the brand’s continued growth while honoring its tradition of high quality.
Founded in 1932, Elkridge, Md.-based Saval Foods encompasses three key divisions – Saval Foodservice, Deli Brands of America and 1932 Specialty Produce & Meat – serving both regional and national markets. Deli Brands of America, Saval’s manufacturing division, produces premium deli meats and proteins sold nationwide; 1932 Specialty Produce & Meat provides fresh produce and fresh-cut meat solutions to restaurants and institutions; and Saval Foodservice, the largest locally based independent broadline food distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region, delivers quality ingredients, culinary solutions and personalized service to restaurants, hospitality groups and institutional kitchens across Maryland; Washington D.C.; Virginia; Delaware; and Pennsylvania.
Baltimore-based Pastore’s, which began in 1898 and supplies retail customers and local delis with premium Italian products, launched the Sun of Italy specialty brand in 1982.