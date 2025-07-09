Kroger Shoppers No Longer Need App to Access Digital Coupons

The Kroger Co. is giving its loyal shoppers easier access to digital deals. The national supermarket chain recently started adding paper flyers mirroring its weekly digital deals near the entrances of its stores, as reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“We are always listening to our customers to create a better shopping experience,” a Kroger representative told Progressive Grocer. “To make it simpler for our customers to take advantage of the full value our stores offer, we are providing an easy-to-use flyer that customers can scan to save with digital coupons.”

Kroger customers with a loyalty card can grab a printed handout when they enter the store to find out about the weekly digital deals. Then at checkout, shoppers scan a barcode on the flyer to download all of the digital coupons at once. Each coupon can be used up to five times in a single transaction.

Using the printed flyer means that shoppers don’t have to go online or use the Kroger app to download each individual coupon.

Kroger isn’t the only grocer getting more flexible with its digital deals. The Northeastern supermarket chain Stop & Shop recently issued a brand-wide rollout of its innovative Savings Station. The in-store kiosk allows customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, as well as personalized offers – no smartphone, internet access or computer required.