Kroger Shoppers No Longer Need App to Access Digital Coupons
These in-store efforts from Kroger and Stop & Shop are finally helping to address digital discrimination in grocery. Seniors who aren’t tech-savvy and low-income families without smartphones could wind up paying higher prices, since they can't easily access grocers’ digital deals.
A few years ago, five consumer organizations (Consumer Reports, USPIRG, National Consumers League, Consumer Action and Consumer World) brought this issue to the attention of various CEOs with a letter asking that their supermarket chains come up with an easy way for these digitally disconnected customers to take advantage of digital-only weekly sale items.
Kroger and Stop & Shop CEOs were among the recipients of that letter.
Further, states are also making efforts to bridge the digital divide. California’s San Diego City Council recently passed the Grocery Pricing Transparency Ordinance, a first-in-the-nation policy banning digital-only coupons in the city.
Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 410,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through an e-commerce and store experience under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
Stop & Shop, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, employs more than 50,000 associates. Its parent company, Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100. PG also named both Kroger and Ahold Delhaize among its Retailers of the Century.