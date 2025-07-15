 Skip to main content

U.S. Ice Cream Makers Pledge to Remove Artificial Colors From Products

Goal is to eliminate such ingredients by end of 2027
Under a new effort led by IDFA, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies have pledged to remove certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy dessert products by 2028.

A new voluntary effort headed by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) in partnership with U.S. ice cream makers aims to eliminate certified artificial colors from ice cream products made with real milk by Dec. 31, 2027. 

Under this effort, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies have pledged to remove certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy dessert products by 2028. The commitment encompasses companies producing more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the United States. 

According to IDFA, many commercial ice cream makers have already phased out certified artificial colors, while others are working with suppliers to eliminate these ingredients by 2028 in compliance with the effort and other business considerations.

“I am proud of ice cream makers and dairy foods companies for stepping up for American families by making this voluntary commitment to provide ice cream and frozen dairy treats without certified artificial colors,” said Michael Dykes, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based IDFA. “Americans are passionate about their ice cream, and the IDFA Ice Cream Commitment will ensure wholesome, indulgent ice cream products made with real milk from American dairy farmers remain a special part of our lives as state and federal policies evolve.”

IDFA leaders joined Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and other officials at USDA headquarters on July 14 to unveil the commitment and provide complimentary ice cream ahead of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 20.

“I appreciate IDFA members for spearheading this new initiative and finding ways to promote President Trump's Make America Healthy Again agenda,” said Rollins. “Each one of these endeavors helps families make better choices and pursue healthier lives.”

“I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors,” added Kennedy. “The American people have made it clear — they want real food, without chemicals. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again.”

The IDFA Ice Cream Commitment applies to products made with real milk sold at food retail, including supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and online retailers, by commercial ice cream makers in the United States. In addition to branded and private label sales at food retail, many commercial ice cream makers distribute their products to restaurants, ice cream parlors and scoop shops across the country. The initiative doesn’t apply to products made with nondairy ingredients or to those made in-house by small ice cream shops or restaurants.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, certified artificial colors are safe for use in foods when used in accordance with the agency’s regulations; at the same time, West Virginia has passed a law phasing out their use in foods sold at retail, and several states are phasing out certified artificial colors in school foods. Since this misalignment of federal and state policies could affect how and where ice cream and other foods are marketed and sold, ice cream makers are taking this proactive measure to ensure that distribution of their products isn’t disrupted.

The IDFA Ice Cream Commitment is the latest in a series of proactive voluntary efforts by the U.S. dairy industry to bring products with less added sugar and more natural ingredients to U.S. consumers, especially schoolchildren.

