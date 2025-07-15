U.S. Ice Cream Makers Pledge to Remove Artificial Colors From Products
“I appreciate IDFA members for spearheading this new initiative and finding ways to promote President Trump's Make America Healthy Again agenda,” said Rollins. “Each one of these endeavors helps families make better choices and pursue healthier lives.”
“I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors,” added Kennedy. “The American people have made it clear — they want real food, without chemicals. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again.”
The IDFA Ice Cream Commitment applies to products made with real milk sold at food retail, including supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and online retailers, by commercial ice cream makers in the United States. In addition to branded and private label sales at food retail, many commercial ice cream makers distribute their products to restaurants, ice cream parlors and scoop shops across the country. The initiative doesn’t apply to products made with nondairy ingredients or to those made in-house by small ice cream shops or restaurants.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, certified artificial colors are safe for use in foods when used in accordance with the agency’s regulations; at the same time, West Virginia has passed a law phasing out their use in foods sold at retail, and several states are phasing out certified artificial colors in school foods. Since this misalignment of federal and state policies could affect how and where ice cream and other foods are marketed and sold, ice cream makers are taking this proactive measure to ensure that distribution of their products isn’t disrupted.
The IDFA Ice Cream Commitment is the latest in a series of proactive voluntary efforts by the U.S. dairy industry to bring products with less added sugar and more natural ingredients to U.S. consumers, especially schoolchildren.