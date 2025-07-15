U.S. Ice Cream Makers Pledge to Remove Artificial Colors From Products

Under a new effort led by IDFA, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies have pledged to remove certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy dessert products by 2028.

Under this effort, dozens of U.S. ice cream companies have pledged to remove certified artificial colors Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 from their ice cream and frozen dairy dessert products by 2028. The commitment encompasses companies producing more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the United States.

According to IDFA, many commercial ice cream makers have already phased out certified artificial colors, while others are working with suppliers to eliminate these ingredients by 2028 in compliance with the effort and other business considerations.

“I am proud of ice cream makers and dairy foods companies for stepping up for American families by making this voluntary commitment to provide ice cream and frozen dairy treats without certified artificial colors,” said Michael Dykes, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based IDFA. “Americans are passionate about their ice cream, and the IDFA Ice Cream Commitment will ensure wholesome, indulgent ice cream products made with real milk from American dairy farmers remain a special part of our lives as state and federal policies evolve.”

IDFA leaders joined Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and other officials at USDA headquarters on July 14 to unveil the commitment and provide complimentary ice cream ahead of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 20.