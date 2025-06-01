 Skip to main content

Horizon Organic, Wallaby Name New COO

Longtime dairy and CPG exec Patricia Stroup will oversee day-to-day operations
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Patricia Stroup
Horizon Organic's new COO joins the company from Nestlé.

Organic dairy company Horizon Organic, along with the Wallaby yogurt brand, announced that Patricia Stroup is taking on the role of chief operating officer. In this position, the longtime industry leader will work to strengthen supply chains, optimize performance and continue to meet consumer demands and interests.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patricia to the team. Her vast experience will lend itself to improving our brands, accelerating our progress, expanding high-impact teams and strengthening our culture,” said Horizon Organic’s CEO, Tyler Holm. “We’re building the tomorrow we want to see for all who are impacted by our work, from our team, to our farmers, business partners and the families who choose to put our products in their fridges and on their tables. Patricia is the right COO to help us achieve our goals now and in the future.”

Stroup’s background is extensive, and she has worked for dairy businesses including Hilmar Cheese Company and the Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. She spent more than 18 years at Nestlé, most recently as global SVP and chief procurement officer based in Switzerland, and once chaired the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) board of directors. A graduate of Viriginia Tech, she is currently pursuing a doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of San Diego.

“I am passionate about the dairy industry and am honored to join the Horizon Organic team,” Stroup remarked. “My roots in dairy are deep as I grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania and ran a dairy farm of my own for nearly 10 years. I believe our future success starts with our commitments to dairy farmers and will provide the strong foundation upon which we build both Horizon Organic and Wallaby. I’m excited to serve as COO on this amazing team as we strive to serve even more families across the country with high-quality products.”

In 2024, Danone spun off the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses in the United States to a PE firm, Platinum Equity. A Certified B Corporation, Horizon Organic works with more than 500 farmers across the nation to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. The Wallaby brand was founded in Australia and offers a range of Aussie-style premium yogurts. 

