Horizon Organic, Wallaby Name New COO
“I am passionate about the dairy industry and am honored to join the Horizon Organic team,” Stroup remarked. “My roots in dairy are deep as I grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania and ran a dairy farm of my own for nearly 10 years. I believe our future success starts with our commitments to dairy farmers and will provide the strong foundation upon which we build both Horizon Organic and Wallaby. I’m excited to serve as COO on this amazing team as we strive to serve even more families across the country with high-quality products.”
In 2024, Danone spun off the Horizon Organic and Wallaby businesses in the United States to a PE firm, Platinum Equity. A Certified B Corporation, Horizon Organic works with more than 500 farmers across the nation to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. The Wallaby brand was founded in Australia and offers a range of Aussie-style premium yogurts.