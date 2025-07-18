Stater Bros. Renovates Supermarket Located Near World's Largest Marine Corps Training Base

Stater Bros. Markets has revealed that the grand reopening of its extensively remodeled supermarket in Twentynine Palms, Calif., will take place on Wednesday, July 23.

Located at 71727 29 Palms Highway, the store’s exterior has been redone with a modern façade. As customers approach the store, they will immediately be greeted by a new, large American flag installed on a 66-foot flagpole. Stater Bros. CEO and Chairman Pete Van Helden said, “This flag will fly tall and proud and signify our respect for the patriotic local community and nearby Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.”

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, also known as 29 Palms, is the largest U.S. Marine Corps base, covering a total area of 1,102 square miles.

The updated Stater Bros. store underwent extensive renovations in the interior of the supermarket to match the level of the SoCal grocery chain’s newer stores. When shoppers first walk in, they will immediately notice the new décor, flooring and checkstands.