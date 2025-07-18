Stater Bros. Renovates Supermarket Located Near World's Largest Marine Corps Training Base
Stater Bros. Markets has revealed that the grand reopening of its extensively remodeled supermarket in Twentynine Palms, Calif., will take place on Wednesday, July 23.
Located at 71727 29 Palms Highway, the store’s exterior has been redone with a modern façade. As customers approach the store, they will immediately be greeted by a new, large American flag installed on a 66-foot flagpole. Stater Bros. CEO and Chairman Pete Van Helden said, “This flag will fly tall and proud and signify our respect for the patriotic local community and nearby Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.”
The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, also known as 29 Palms, is the largest U.S. Marine Corps base, covering a total area of 1,102 square miles.
The updated Stater Bros. store underwent extensive renovations in the interior of the supermarket to match the level of the SoCal grocery chain’s newer stores. When shoppers first walk in, they will immediately notice the new décor, flooring and checkstands.
Customers will also be able to shop for popular and convenient food solutions such as fresh sushi created in-store by professionally trained sushi chefs, and fresh-cut fruit straight from a fruit-cutting station. Expanded ready-to-eat meal solutions include burritos, sandwiches, salads, and the chain’s popular double-breaded Cleo & Leo fried chicken.
“We undertook the significant investment to modernize this store so that the area’s residents can enjoy the same amenities and benefits they would receive in our newer stores,” said Van Helden. “This remodel and the newly installed flag are tangible symbols of our commitment to providing quality groceries for the city of Twentynine Palms and its surrounding communities for years to come.”
During the grand-reopening celebration, customers will have an opportunity to win free groceries for a year. Stater Bros. Charities will also donate a total of $20,000 to local nonprofit organizations. The following organizations will receive $5,000 each:
- Mil-Tree
- USO Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms
- Morongo Basin Station Sheriff’s Citizens on Patrol
- San Bernardino County Fire Benevolent Foundation
In addition, a flag-raising ceremony will take place during the reopening celebration to commemorate the occasion.
Less than two hours west of the Twentynine Palms store, Stater Bros. recently opened a new supermarket in Highland, Calif. The newly constructed store anchors the Greenspot Crossings shopping center.
Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The Modesto, Calif.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.