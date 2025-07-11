Summer Fancy Food Show Sees Surge in Attendee Registration

Reflecting the increasing relevance of specialty foods and beverages at retail and foodservice, the Specialty Food Association expanded the square footage of the 69th Summer Fancy Food Show to almost 340,000 square feet.

The numbers are in: The Specialty Food Association (SFA) hosted more than 32,000 industry players at the recent 69th Summer Fancy Food Show, which took place June 29–July 1 at New York City’s Javits Center. Attendee registration surged 14% from 2024 to about 13,000, including around 8,100 buyers, a 9% rise. Reflecting the increasing relevance of specialty foods and beverages at retail and foodservice, SFA expanded the square footage of the show to almost 340,000 square feet, including the River Pavilion, opened for the first time since before the pandemic.

During the three-day event, 2,492 domestic and international food and beverage manufacturers displayed a wide range of innovative specialty products that align with various consumer trends.