Fancy Food Rising Stars Revealed Ahead of Show

SFA unveils inaugural roster of emerging leaders in specialty sector
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
SFA Fancy Food Rising Stars Logo Main Image
Created to honor emerging leaders in the specialty food industry aged 35 and under, the Rising Star program sought nominations across the buying and business-financing communities, with SFA making the final roster selections.

In advance of its annual Summer Fancy Food Show, scheduled to take place in New York City June 29-July 1, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) has chosen the inaugural roster of its Fancy Food Rising Stars program for buyers and investors. Created to honor emerging leaders in the specialty food industry aged 35 and under, the Rising Star program sought nominations across the buying and business-financing communities, with the trade association making the final roster selections.

Fancy Food Rising Stars will receive complimentary badges to the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show, where SFA will aid them in finding new products, leaning into the trade show experience, and creating connections with one another and with relevant exhibitors.

The Summer 2025 Fancy Food Rising Stars are as follows:

  • Louise Ainsman, Target

  • Edwin Asmal, Sanniti

  • Becca DeLara, Salad and Go

  • Lily Feldman, Gopuff

  • Erika Fermin, Community Capital Bank

  • Paige Flanagan, Three Rivers Market Co-op

  • Jessie Kimsey, Misfits Market

  • Robbie Patterson, Asto Consumer Partners

  • Martina Pirisi, EATALY USA

  • Roberto Pizzoli, il Gigante

  • Mollye Santulli, Springdale Ventures

  • Roberto Scalia, Associated Supermarket

  • Aaliyah Walkes, Clifton Meats Ltd.

  • Anna Whiteman, Coefficient Capital

“We are very excited to launch this new program, created to recognize emerging leaders who are pushing the specialty food industry forward – and introduce them to the Summer Fancy Food Show,” said Bill Lynch, president of New York-based SFA, the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry. “We congratulate all the Rising Stars on their nominations and selection, and can’t wait to connect with them over the myriad networking opportunities, events, and innovative specialty food and beverage products at the show.”

Held at the Javits Center, the Summer Fancy Food Show showcases thousands of specialty food products from domestic and international exhibitors, as well as offering educational programming, networking opportunities, and more. 

Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, the recently created Winter FancyFaire* event and the sofi Awards, the last of which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. 

