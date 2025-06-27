Fancy Food Rising Stars Revealed Ahead of Show
“We are very excited to launch this new program, created to recognize emerging leaders who are pushing the specialty food industry forward – and introduce them to the Summer Fancy Food Show,” said Bill Lynch, president of New York-based SFA, the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry. “We congratulate all the Rising Stars on their nominations and selection, and can’t wait to connect with them over the myriad networking opportunities, events, and innovative specialty food and beverage products at the show.”
Held at the Javits Center, the Summer Fancy Food Show showcases thousands of specialty food products from domestic and international exhibitors, as well as offering educational programming, networking opportunities, and more.
Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, the recently created Winter FancyFaire* event and the sofi Awards, the last of which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.