Fancy Food Rising Stars Revealed Ahead of Show

Created to honor emerging leaders in the specialty food industry aged 35 and under, the Rising Star program sought nominations across the buying and business-financing communities, with SFA making the final roster selections.

In advance of its annual Summer Fancy Food Show, scheduled to take place in New York City June 29-July 1, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) has chosen the inaugural roster of its Fancy Food Rising Stars program for buyers and investors. Created to honor emerging leaders in the specialty food industry aged 35 and under, the Rising Star program sought nominations across the buying and business-financing communities, with the trade association making the final roster selections.

Fancy Food Rising Stars will receive complimentary badges to the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show, where SFA will aid them in finding new products, leaning into the trade show experience, and creating connections with one another and with relevant exhibitors.

The Summer 2025 Fancy Food Rising Stars are as follows:

Louise Ainsman, Target

Edwin Asmal, Sanniti

Becca DeLara, Salad and Go

Lily Feldman, Gopuff

Erika Fermin, Community Capital Bank

Paige Flanagan, Three Rivers Market Co-op

Jessie Kimsey, Misfits Market

Robbie Patterson, Asto Consumer Partners

Martina Pirisi, EATALY USA

Roberto Pizzoli, il Gigante

Mollye Santulli, Springdale Ventures

Roberto Scalia, Associated Supermarket

Aaliyah Walkes, Clifton Meats Ltd.

Anna Whiteman, Coefficient Capital

[RELATED: 4 Food Trends From ‘Last of the True Selling Shows’]