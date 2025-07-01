SFA People Awards Bestowed Amid Summer Fancy Food Show
2025 Hall of Fame Inductees
Case D. Fischer, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods Inc.
Patrick Ford, Bone Suckin’ Sauce
Karta Owens, Associated Buyers Inc.
Kerry Bamberger, BWI Inc.
Mitchell Berliner, Meatcrafters Inc.
Matt Nielsen, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas
Norm Jelsma, Milo’s Whole World Gourmet
Heather Paul, Specialty Food Association
2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards
Pamela Barefoot, Blue Crab Bay Co.
Annie Chun and Stephen Broad, Annie Chun’s Inc./Gimme Health Foods Inc.
Doug Renfro and Becky Renfro-Borbolla, Renfro Foods Inc.
Jonathan King and James Stott, Stonewall Kitchen
The event also included the presentation of diplomas for graduates of SFA’s Maker Prep Course, an intensive program designed to help emerging brands navigate the specialty food industry with confidence,” according to the organization.
The 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show ran June 29-July 1.
Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, New York-based SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, the recently created Winter FancyFaire* event and the sofi Awards, the last of which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.