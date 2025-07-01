 Skip to main content

SFA People Awards Bestowed Amid Summer Fancy Food Show

Honorees include Whole Foods Market’s Holly Long in Outstanding Buyer category
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Annie Chun Stephen Broad Main Image
Annie Chun and Stephen Broad, of Annie Chun’s Inc./Gimme Health Foods Inc., were among those honored with 2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Specialty Food Association.

The stars of the specialty food industry were out in force on the evening of Monday, June 30, when the Specialty Food Association (SFA) presented its 2025 people awards amid the organization’s Summer Fancy Food Show, at New York City’s Javits Center. In front of an enthusiastic crowd of honorees, exhibitors and attendees, the SFA recognized industry giants through three programs: the Leadership Awards, the Hall of Fame and the Lifetime Achievement Awards. 

The event kicked off with a heartfelt keynote address by Jeni Britton, founder of Columbus, Ohio-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and past SFA honoree. Noting her 30 years in the specialty food business and how she had started out with “a tiny little shop and a big vision,” Britton went on to note that her company “was an act of co-creation with our customers and that Jeni’s and similar businesses “believe business can be a force for good.” Of her latest entrepreneurial venture, Floura, which offers bars made from upcycled fiber derived from fresh produce trimmings, she asserted, “The future is fiber” when it comes to preventing chronic illnesses. 

The awardees were as follows:

2025 Leadership Awards

  • Equity & Opportunity: Felicia Viera, Crafted Brand Co. LLC

  • Citizenship: Collette DiVitto, Collettey’s Cookies 

  • Vision & Sustainability: Ayissi Nyemba, Emkao Foods

  • Outstanding Buyer: Holly Long, Whole Foods Market

  • Next Generation Leaders: Caroline McGinley, La Gringuita Cookies; Devin Powell, Protein Candy; Rina Perrault, Sun World International

  • Volunteer of the Year: Sarabjit Sawhney, South Amboy Kitchen LLC

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

  • Case D. Fischer, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods Inc.

  • Patrick Ford, Bone Suckin’ Sauce

  • Karta Owens, Associated Buyers Inc.

  • Kerry Bamberger, BWI Inc.

  • Mitchell Berliner, Meatcrafters Inc.

  • Matt Nielsen, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

  • Norm Jelsma, Milo’s Whole World Gourmet

  • Heather Paul, Specialty Food Association

2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards

  • Pamela Barefoot, Blue Crab Bay Co.

  • Annie Chun and Stephen Broad, Annie Chun’s Inc./Gimme Health Foods Inc.

  • Doug Renfro and Becky Renfro-Borbolla, Renfro Foods Inc.

  • Jonathan King and James Stott, Stonewall Kitchen

The event also included the presentation of diplomas for graduates of SFA’s Maker Prep Course, an intensive program designed to help emerging brands navigate the specialty food industry with confidence,” according to the organization.

The 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show ran June 29-July 1.

Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, New York-based SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, the recently created Winter FancyFaire* event and the sofi Awards, the last of which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds