SFA People Awards Bestowed Amid Summer Fancy Food Show

The stars of the specialty food industry were out in force on the evening of Monday, June 30, when the Specialty Food Association (SFA) presented its 2025 people awards amid the organization’s Summer Fancy Food Show, at New York City’s Javits Center. In front of an enthusiastic crowd of honorees, exhibitors and attendees, the SFA recognized industry giants through three programs: the Leadership Awards, the Hall of Fame and the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The event kicked off with a heartfelt keynote address by Jeni Britton, founder of Columbus, Ohio-based Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and past SFA honoree. Noting her 30 years in the specialty food business and how she had started out with “a tiny little shop and a big vision,” Britton went on to note that her company “was an act of co-creation with our customers and that Jeni’s and similar businesses “believe business can be a force for good.” Of her latest entrepreneurial venture, Floura, which offers bars made from upcycled fiber derived from fresh produce trimmings, she asserted, “The future is fiber” when it comes to preventing chronic illnesses.

The awardees were as follows:

2025 Leadership Awards