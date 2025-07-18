Kroger Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

The Disability Equality Index, a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), is a comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool. It is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion.

"Kroger has created a space for every associate to feel included and empowered to be their authentic self," noted Lucy Markovich, Our Abilities Associate Resource Group co-chair and Kroger technology and digital product manager. "If you're looking for a workplace where your voice matters and your contributions are valued, we encourage you to join us and help Feed the Human Spirit at Kroger."

Kroger was also named among the leaders in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index, a benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Additionally, the national grocer has also been recognized for creating mentally healthy workplaces. It recently received the 2025 Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health from Mental Health America. Kroger received certification for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates’ mental health and promote a positive workplace culture.