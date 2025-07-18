 Skip to main content

Kroger Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

Retailer earns top score on Disability Equality Index
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Kroger Diversity
The Disability Equality Index is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions they can take to achieve disability inclusion.

The Kroger Co. has received a top score on the 2025 Disability Equality Index, making the company a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the sixth year in a row.

The Disability Equality Index is an objective, reflective and confidential disability rating tool designed to assist businesses in advancing inclusion practices. It measures performance across six key areas: Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices, Community Engagement, Supplier Inclusion, and Responsible Procurement. Companies earning a top score are recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"Kroger has a strong commitment to offering a workplace where associates of all abilities can meaningfully contribute, thrive and grow," said Tim Massa, EVP and chief associate experience officer. "We are proud to be recognized year after year for our dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace."

The Disability Equality Index, a joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), is a comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool. It is designed to help companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion.

"Kroger has created a space for every associate to feel included and empowered to be their authentic self," noted Lucy Markovich, Our Abilities Associate Resource Group co-chair and Kroger technology and digital product manager. "If you're looking for a workplace where your voice matters and your contributions are valued, we encourage you to join us and help Feed the Human Spirit at Kroger."

Kroger was also named among the leaders in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index, a benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. 

Additionally, the national grocer has also been recognized for creating mentally healthy workplaces. It recently received the 2025 Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health from Mental Health America. Kroger received certification for its offerings, programs and perks to support associates’ mental health and promote a positive workplace culture.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs more than 400,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century

