THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons’ New Leadership Structure; Kroger’s District Consolidation

Albertsons has restructured its C-suite following the appointment of Susan Morris as CEO.

1. Behind Albertsons’ Leadership Restructure

A deep dive into the new leadership structure that went into place as Susan Morris took over as CEO at Albertsons Cos. garnered the most clicks this week. The restructuring starts with EVP and Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer Omer Gajial, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

With that move, VP of Operations – West Michelle Larson is transitioning into the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer, and Jennifer Saenz is taking on a broader role as EVP, chief commercial officer. Anuj Dhanda is also expanding his oversight as EVP, chief technology and transformation officer to include Albertsons’ data science and product management teams.

It appears that these leadership changes have eliminated the dedicated CMO role, which was held by Sean Barrett for the past three years. Saenz’s expanded responsibilities now include overseeing "marketing and loyalty," suggesting a strategic shift in the company's approach to its marketing functions.

2. Kroger Holds Sales Event, Consolidates Texas Divisions

As Amazon, Walmart and Target wrap up their annual deal days, Kroger has revealed the return of Boost Bonus Days, giving Boost by Kroger Plus members exclusive access to more benefits, such as discounts and savings on Kroger's Our Brands favorites from aisles across the store, from July 16 through July 29.

Meanwhile, it came to light this week that Kroger is consolidating the president roles of its Dallas and Houston divisions into a single executive position. Rudy DiPietro, currently president of the Dallas division, has been named president of Kroger’s newly formed Texas division, effective Aug. 1.

The change follows the retirement of Laura Gump, president of Kroger’s Houston division. The grocer’s newly formed Texas division consists of more than 210 stores and 26,000 associates in North, East and Southeast Texas and West, Central and Southwest Louisiana.