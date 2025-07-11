Everyday Essentials and Groceries Score With Prime Day Shoppers

More Prime customers ordered groceries than toys or school supplies this year, according to Numerator's data.

Amazon’s Prime Day event is wrapping up on July 11, and reports are already coming in about this year’s performance. While some news outlets reported slower comparable sales on the first day of the event, other initial data shows that shoppers are looking for deals on essentials, including groceries.

Data and tech company Numerator published early results from the first two days of this year’s extended Prime Day promotion, indicating that shoppers are interested in scoring savings on items for their home and pantry. According to its tracker, four of the top five items sold on July 8 and 9 were household or grocery products, which included:

Liquid I.V. Packets

Dawn Platinum Powerwash

Premier Protein Shakes

Amazon Basics Everyday Paper Plates.

Other items in the top 10 were:

Temptations Classic Cat Treats

Finish Jet-Dry Dishwasher Rinse

Pure Protein Bars

Sun Bum Original Sunscreen

This year’s high-performing categories likewise underscore the value that today’s shoppers place on ordering staples. The household essentials segment was tied for the top category with apparel and shoes, with 30% of Prime users buying those kinds of items. Health and wellness and beauty and cosmetics were other top categories for Prime Day 2025.