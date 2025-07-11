 Skip to main content

Everyday Essentials and Groceries Score With Prime Day Shoppers

Numerator provides early look at which items resonated with Amazon Prime buyers this year
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Prime Day 25 with food
More Prime customers ordered groceries than toys or school supplies this year, according to Numerator's data.

Amazon’s Prime Day event is wrapping up on July 11, and reports are already coming in about this year’s performance. While some news outlets reported slower comparable sales on the first day of the event, other initial data shows that shoppers are looking for deals on essentials, including groceries.

Data and tech company Numerator published early results from the first two days of this year’s extended Prime Day promotion, indicating that shoppers are interested in scoring savings on items for their home and pantry. According to its tracker, four of the top five items sold on July 8 and 9 were household or grocery products, which  included:

  • Liquid I.V. Packets
  • Dawn Platinum Powerwash
  • Premier Protein Shakes
  • Amazon Basics Everyday Paper Plates. 

Other items in the top 10 were:

  • Temptations Classic Cat Treats
  • Finish Jet-Dry Dishwasher Rinse
  • Pure Protein Bars
  • Sun Bum Original Sunscreen

This year’s high-performing categories likewise underscore the value that today’s shoppers place on ordering staples. The household essentials segment was tied for the top category with apparel and shoes, with 30% of Prime users buying those kinds of items. Health and wellness and beauty and cosmetics were other top categories for Prime Day 2025.

Groceries also fared well, at least during the upfront part of the promotion. According to Numerator, 15% of Prime customers ordered groceries during the first days of the event, more than toys and video games (12%), office/school supplies (11%), small appliances (10%) and books, videos and media (10%).

Also reflecting shoppers’ value-centric mindsets is Numerator’s finding that the average Prime Day spend per order is $57.12. More than a third (35%) of orders were placed for $20 or less.

In another noteworthy finding for those in the grocery sector, Numerator shared that 57% of Prime Day shoppers compared Amazon’s prices to other retailers before buying something. More than two-thirds (69%) checked prices at Walmart, 46% compared prices to Target, 29% compared prices to club retailers like Sam’s Club or Costco and19% compared prices to traditional grocery stores.

