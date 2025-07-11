Everyday Essentials and Groceries Score With Prime Day Shoppers
Groceries also fared well, at least during the upfront part of the promotion. According to Numerator, 15% of Prime customers ordered groceries during the first days of the event, more than toys and video games (12%), office/school supplies (11%), small appliances (10%) and books, videos and media (10%).
[RELATED: Are Amazon Corporate Employees Delivering Groceries?]
Also reflecting shoppers’ value-centric mindsets is Numerator’s finding that the average Prime Day spend per order is $57.12. More than a third (35%) of orders were placed for $20 or less.
In another noteworthy finding for those in the grocery sector, Numerator shared that 57% of Prime Day shoppers compared Amazon’s prices to other retailers before buying something. More than two-thirds (69%) checked prices at Walmart, 46% compared prices to Target, 29% compared prices to club retailers like Sam’s Club or Costco and19% compared prices to traditional grocery stores.