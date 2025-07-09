Supermarket Satisfaction Depends on Age Demographic

According to “U.S. Food Shopper Research 2025: The Supermarket Experience,” the latest study from The Feedback Group, a provider of actionable consumer insights to the food retail industry, supermarkets continue to be popular with older demographics, but are less compelling to younger shoppers. The national study, based on 1,100 supermarket shopper interviews, offers a comprehensive view of evolving in-store consumer perceptions, behaviors and satisfaction drivers.

Asked about their most recent food shopping visit, Silent Generation and Boomer consumers chose supermarkets as their top destination. However, Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X prefer such other formats as Walmart, ALDI, dollar stores and club stores. Notably, supermarkets plummeted from the second-most shopped channel among Millennials and Gen X in 2024 to near the bottom this year.

“A generational reshuffling is underway, with younger shoppers gravitating more toward other food formats, leaving supermarkets to re-evaluate how they engage this critical audience to remain relevant,” observed Brian Numainville, principal at The Feedback Group, which is based in Lake Success, N.Y.