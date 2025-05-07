FMI Highlights Key Trends Influencing Future of Food Shopping

In its latest research, FMI probed shopper goals to “eat well,” an outlook that forms the basis of how they think about value and shapes their choices about what food to buy, how to cook and where to shop.

Despite an unsettled economy, U.S. consumers still enjoy grocery shopping and have maintained notably consistent shopping habits, according to the latest annual survey from FMI – The Food Industry Association, conducted by The Hartman Group. The report, which starts off FMI’s “2025 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: The Logic of Food Shopping” series, provides timely insights into consumer grocery shopping behaviors.

FMI probed shopper goals to “eat well,” an outlook that forms the basis of how they think about value and shapes their choices about what food to buy, how to cook and where to shop.

“While it’s important to remember that ‘eating well’ can vary from person to person, regardless of their definition, shoppers do share common themes, needs, priorities and values, including things like health and nutrition; interest in cooking; fresh, healthful food; sharing meals with friends and family; and eating ethically,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI, at the start of a media briefing during which some of the trade organization’s executives discussed the research in depth.

Still, 70% of Americans admitted to being extremely or very worried about higher grocery prices, and 78% said that they’re at least somewhat concerned about the effect of tariffs on the cost of imported food and ingredients.

While 75% of consumers said that they currently feel in control of their grocery spending, that confidence has declined since last September, when 85% felt that way. As a response, shoppers are employing various strategies to economize on groceries, among them list-making (83%), taking household inventory (79%), meal planning (69%), and seeking out coupons or discounts (60%).

[RELATED: 76th Consumer Expenditures Study - Meet the 2025 Shopper]