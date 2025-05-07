FMI Highlights Key Trends Influencing Future of Food Shopping
“This latest research demonstrates our opportunity to reach shoppers where they are in this economic environment,” added Sarasin. “Notably, there are 42 million Americans who rely on a program called SNAP ... that helps seniors, kids and people with disabilities buy groceries, which is facing some potentially significant proposed changes at both the state and federal levels that could impact a lot of lives.”
On the subject of SNAP, according to an FMI-commissioned survey of 1,000 registered voters, 64% have a favorable view of the program, with strong support across all partisan groups, FMI Chief Public Policy Officer Jennifer Hatcher pointed out during the briefing.
“Voters understand that SNAP is a hunger program, but there are a lot of details and facts about SNAP that voters do not understand or know about, and that’s where we come in,” explained Hatcher. “For instance, the average voter believes that a SNAP recipient receives more than three times what the actual amount of benefit is – $6 per day – and there is clear opposition to significantly cutting or reducing SNAP benefits. … Voters understand what’s at stake here. They make it clear just how unpopular it is in their minds for lawmakers to significantly scale back SNAP benefits, regardless of how that's done.”
To that end, FMI is dedicated to working with federal and state governments to keep SNAP “strong and viable for the long term,” she noted.
In providing a current picture of the typical SNAP recipient, Steve Markenson, FMI’s VP research and insights, observed: “It’s important to remember that a SNAP shopper is just like other shoppers trying to feed their families, which is evident in their purchase behavior over the last year. We know from recent data … that SNAP households’ baskets look the same as non-SNAP households’. In general, effectively looking at the shopper’s grocery basket across categories, SNAP and non-SNAP shopper households are only about three percentage points different in terms of the makeup of their total basket.”
FMI’s U.S. “Grocery Shopping Trends 2025” study consists of qualitative and quantitative research among a representative mix of 2,019 shoppers across the United States.