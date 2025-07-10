Are Amazon Corporate Employees Delivering Groceries?
Jassy encouraged employees to educate themselves about the technology and “use and experiment with AI whenever you can, participate in your team’s brainstorms to figure out how to invent for our customers more quickly and expansively, and how to get more done with scrappier teams.”
He went on to write, “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company.”
In the meantime, this year’s Prime Day July 8-11 event is the longest summer Prime Day sale to date and includes groceries and everyday essentials as well as the traditionally popular electronics, apparel, toys and home décor items.
New for this year’s event is a “Today’s Big Deals” promotion for Prime members, with deep savings drops across themes including “Summer Savings” and “Premium Deals.”
More consumers are expected to enjoy Amazon’s fast Prime delivery as the company recently revealed that it’s expanding its same-day and next-day delivery services to millions of U.S. customers in more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural areas by the end of this year. After delivering to Prime members at record-breaking speeds in 2023 and 2024, the company is on pace to get even faster in 2025: So far this year, the number of items delivered the same or next day in the United States has increased by more than 30% versus the year-ago period, according to Amazon.
For its first quarter ended March 31, Amazon reported that net sales increased 9% to $155.7 billion in Q1, compared with $143.3 billion in Q1 2024. Excluding the $1.4 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year (YoY) changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales jumped 10%. North America segment sales increased 8% YoY to $92.9 billion. Q2 earnings are expected at the end of July.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.