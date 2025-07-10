Are Amazon Corporate Employees Delivering Groceries?

Amazon’s corporate employees were asked on Monday to volunteer at the company’s warehouses to assist with grocery delivery as it headed into its annual Prime Day sales event, as reported by The Guardian.

In a Slack message reviewed by The Guardian that went to thousands of white-collar workers in the New York City area, an Amazon area manager called for corporate “volunteers to help us out with Prime Day to deliver to customers on our biggest days yet.” It’s not clear how many took up the offer.

The manager said that volunteers are “needed” to work during Amazon’s widely anticipated period, July 8-11, in two-hour shifts between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood, where the company operates a warehouse as part of its grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh. As reported by The Guardian, corporate employees would be tasked with picking items, preparing carts and bags of groceries for delivery, packing boxes on receiving carts, and working to “boost morale with distribution of snacks.” The manager noted such an effort would help “connect” warehouse and corporate teams.

An Amazon spokesman, Griffin Buch, said that this isn’t the first time that “grocery corporate” employees have been “invited to volunteer” with fulfillment.

“This support is entirely optional, and it allows corporate employees to get closer to customers while enabling our store teams to focus on the work that’s most impactful,” Buch said.

The future of Amazon's corporate employees working in the office has recently come into question. In a June 17 message to employees, Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy acknowledged that with the potential of GenAI, Amazon “will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs. It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”