Food Lion Introduces Curbside Pickup Powered by Flybuy

According to Flybuy, its solution has led to measurable improvements in Food Lion’s curbside operations, reducing customer wait times by more than 40% and boosting overall efficiency for store teams.

Southeastern grocery store chain Food Lion has deployed AI-powered location engine Flybuy to optimize its growing curbside pickup program, Food Lion To Go, a move that completes the full-scale integration of Flybuy across all 1,650 Ahold Delhaize USA brands. Food Lion’s sister banners Stop & Shop, The Giant Co., Giant Food and Hannaford have already implemented Flybuy to power their respective curbside operations. The solution brings real-time location tracking and operational efficiency to stores, with the goal of creating a faster, more seamless pickup experience for customers.

Using Food Lion To Go, shoppers can order their groceries online or through the Food Lion app. Once an order is placed, Flybuy tracks the customer journey as they travel to the store for pickup, enabling store associates to prepare the order for a well-timed handoff upon arrival. By employing AI-powered insights, store teams receive accurate ETAs and arrival alerts, vastly improving speed of service, which reduces wait times and ensures that fresh groceries are handed off swiftly.

Flybuy has been fully integrated into Food Lion’s tech stack to deliver the following key operational benefits:

Real-time visibility into customer arrivals

Reduced wait times at pickup spots

Fresh, timely order handoffs

Better operational efficiency for store associates

Optimized parking and staging-area use

Greater availability of pickup timeslots

“Flybuy has been a game-changer for our curbside program,” said Food Lion To Go Manager Steven Harwood. “By giving our teams real-time visibility into each customer’s journey, we’re able to prepare orders more accurately, reduce wait times, and deliver a faster, fresher and more seamless pickup experience than ever before.”