 Skip to main content

Food Lion Introduces Curbside Pickup Powered by Flybuy

Move completes brandwide Ahold Delhaize USA rollout
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Food Lion Storefront Main Image
According to Flybuy, its solution has led to measurable improvements in Food Lion’s curbside operations, reducing customer wait times by more than 40% and boosting overall efficiency for store teams.

Southeastern grocery store chain Food Lion has deployed AI-powered location engine Flybuy to optimize its growing curbside pickup program, Food Lion To Go, a move that completes the full-scale integration of Flybuy across all 1,650 Ahold Delhaize USA brands. Food Lion’s sister banners Stop & Shop, The Giant Co., Giant Food and Hannaford have already implemented Flybuy to power their respective curbside operations. The solution brings real-time location tracking and operational efficiency to stores, with the goal of creating a faster, more seamless pickup experience for customers. 

Using Food Lion To Go, shoppers can order their groceries online or through the Food Lion app. Once an order is placed, Flybuy tracks the customer journey as they travel to the store for pickup, enabling store associates to prepare the order for a well-timed handoff upon arrival. By employing AI-powered insights, store teams receive accurate ETAs and arrival alerts, vastly improving speed of service, which reduces wait times and ensures that fresh groceries are handed off swiftly.

[RELATED: Food Lion Completes Chainwide Expansion of To-Go Services]

Flybuy has been fully integrated into Food Lion’s tech stack to deliver the following key operational benefits:

  • Real-time visibility into customer arrivals
  • Reduced wait times at pickup spots
  • Fresh, timely order handoffs
  • Better operational efficiency for store associates
  • Optimized parking and staging-area use
  • Greater availability of pickup timeslots

“Flybuy has been a game-changer for our curbside program,” said Food Lion To Go Manager Steven Harwood. “By giving our teams real-time visibility into each customer’s journey, we’re able to prepare orders more accurately, reduce wait times, and deliver a faster, fresher and more seamless pickup experience than ever before.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to Flybuy, its solution has led to measurable improvements in Food Lion’s curbside operations, reducing customer wait times by more than 40% and boosting overall efficiency for store teams. This greater speed and reliability has led to a notable rise in customer satisfaction, with shoppers rating their Food Lion To Go pickup experience 4.8 out of five stars, the vendor said.

“We’re excited to support Food Lion’s continued commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction,” said Marc Wallace, co-founder and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Flybuy. “With the full rollout [of] Flybuy across all Ahold Delhaize USA banners, we’re proud to help streamline the pickup process for thousands of stores across the country. By leveraging our location engine, we’re empowering these leading grocery brands to deliver a best-in-class customer experience — one that’s faster, more convenient and remarkably consistent, driving more digital orders and building long-term customer loyalty.”

The rollout demonstrates Ahold Delhaize’s continuing investment in digital innovation and its goal of making grocery shopping as easy and convenient as possible, whether in-store or online.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds