Food Lion Introduces Curbside Pickup Powered by Flybuy
According to Flybuy, its solution has led to measurable improvements in Food Lion’s curbside operations, reducing customer wait times by more than 40% and boosting overall efficiency for store teams. This greater speed and reliability has led to a notable rise in customer satisfaction, with shoppers rating their Food Lion To Go pickup experience 4.8 out of five stars, the vendor said.
“We’re excited to support Food Lion’s continued commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction,” said Marc Wallace, co-founder and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based Flybuy. “With the full rollout [of] Flybuy across all Ahold Delhaize USA banners, we’re proud to help streamline the pickup process for thousands of stores across the country. By leveraging our location engine, we’re empowering these leading grocery brands to deliver a best-in-class customer experience — one that’s faster, more convenient and remarkably consistent, driving more digital orders and building long-term customer loyalty.”
The rollout demonstrates Ahold Delhaize’s continuing investment in digital innovation and its goal of making grocery shopping as easy and convenient as possible, whether in-store or online.
Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.