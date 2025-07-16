ALDI U.S. Names New COO

A new leader is poised to head up operations at ALDI U.S. This week, freshly-minted CEO Atty McGrath shared on her LinkedIn page that Karla Waddleton has been promoted to fill McGrath’s previous COO role.

“Karla’s extensive experience and commitment to our mission have been instrumental in our success this far. I am excited to see how her leadership will help us continue to build momentum and enhance our operations,” wrote McGrath, who is succeeding CEO Jason Hart as he shifts to a Group COO officer on the executive board of ALDI South in Salzburg, Austria.

In her own LinkedIn post, Waddleton expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for the promotion. “I am honored and thrilled to take on the role of chief operating officer for ALDI USA. As I look back on my journey with ALDI, beginning as a district manager in St. Louis over 20 years ago, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to grow alongside an extraordinary team committed to our mission.”