ALDI U.S. Names New COO
2-decade veteran Karla Waddleton promoted as current ops chief Atty McGrath takes on CEO role
As Waddleton noted, she joined the company as a district manager in July 2001 and has steadily ascended through the company over the past 24 years, taking on roles including director of store operations in the Houston, Texas, market and, most recently, as a Houston-based VP. She earned a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,500 stores in 39 states. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named ALDI among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.