How ALDI Pours Its Heart Into Good Causes

Something as simple, refreshing and nostalgic as a glass of lemonade can have the power to change the world. That’s the thought and hope behind Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), which aims to fight childhood cancer one cup at a time.

ALSF was created by Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who set up a lemonade stand to raise funds for cancer research while she was undergoing treatment. She passed away at the age of eight, but her vision and legacy live on in the nonprofit group led by her parents, Liz and Jay Scott.

Alex’s bravery and entrepreneurial spirit has captured the attention of people and organizations around the world who support ALSF, including ALDI U.S. Chief Operating Officer Dave Rinaldo thinks about Alex often, in fact, as he steers the operation and its corporate sustainability efforts that include a major program supporting ALSF. Earlier this summer, ALDI announced that it is one year ahead of its goal to raise $10 million dollars for ALSF by 2026.

Progressive Grocer recently spoke with Rinaldo about what the accelerated progress toward that milestone means.

Progressive Grocer: How did ALDI get involved in ALSF and how does it reflect your own approach and commitment to corporate sustainability?

Dave Rinaldo: Every once in a while, you meet a partner and it really clicks, like it clicked with Liz and Jay. We sent them cookies for them to open up — it was the COVID era — that said "ALDI will raise $10 million over five years" for ALSF. I will never forget Liz and Jay’s response to that.

The partnership has evolved and strengthened over the course of many years now. The partnership means a lot to them and it means a lot to us. We will hit the $10 million mark after four years and we’ve been able to do this in a time frame that we thought was beyond aggressive.