Why Businesses Can't Afford to Ignore Gen X

Gen X households in the United Staes spend more per household than Boomers or Millennials in most CPG categories.

Attention retailers and CPGers: Generation X is driving spending across multiple categories.

In fact, those born between 1965 and 1980 are the most influential and overlooked consumer cohort of the next decade, according to consumer intelligence company NIQ and World Data Lab’s new report, “The X Factor: How Generation X is quietly driving trillions in consumer spending.”

The global analysis points out that while many brands have pivoted to courting Gen Z, they’ve been missing out on significant opportunities with Gen X consumers. Gen Xers have been in their peak spending years since 2021 — and will continue as the world’s highest-spending cohort until 2033. They will spend $15.2 trillion in 2025 alone, and by 2035, their annual spend will peak at $23 trillion.

In the next five years, Gen X is projected to increase spending across three specific key categories:

Food and Nonalcoholic Beverages (+$507 billion)

Beauty (+$80 billion)

Beverage Alcohol (+$42 billion)

“Gen X is at the center of a major economic shift — driving spending across categories while managing the demands of multiple generations,” said Marta Cyhan-Bowles, chief communications officer and head of global marketing COE at Chicago-based NIQ. “The data is clear — Gen X’s influence is profound and far too frequently overlooked by brands. This cohort will continue to shape the future of the global consumer economy for years to come.”