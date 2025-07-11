Why Businesses Can't Afford to Ignore Gen X
According to the “The X Factor,” Gen X shopping behaviors include:
- A preference of “name brands” over private labels: When buying well-known, large brands, nearly three-quarters (72%) of Gen X respondents said that they usually buy “name brands” made by a big national or international manufacturer rather than store-branded private label products.
- Being tech-savvy: 35% of Gen X respondents allow smart devices to automatically order new products, 39% accept product recommendations from an AI assistant, and 40% leverage AI to automate and speed up daily tasks; however, 58% of Gen X respondents said that they avoid sharing details in virtual interactions because they don’t trust AI data privacy.
- Influencing the purchasing decisions of their parents and their dependent children: Gen X women control 50% of global consumer spend, influencing 70%-80% of household purchasing decisions.
“Gen Xers are the gatekeepers of trillions in spending, effectively serving as the CFOs of three generations — their own, their children’s and their parents’,” said Wolfgang Fengler, co-founder and CEO of Vienna-based World Data Lab. “Brands and retailers that invest in them today will see measurable growth and long-term return on investment.”
In other demographic trends, The Feedback Group, a provider of actionable consumer insights to the food retail industry, recently released its own research related to grocery retail. According to “U.S. Food Shopper Research 2025: The Supermarket Experience,” Silent Generation and Boomer consumers chose supermarkets as their top destination. Meanwhile, Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X prefer such other formats as Walmart, ALDI, dollar stores and club stores. Notably, supermarkets plummeted from the second-most shopped channel among Millennials and Gen X in 2024 to near the bottom this year.