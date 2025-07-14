 Skip to main content

Kroger’s Massive Sales Event Gets Underway

National grocer follows competitors' deal days with its own 2-week sales event
Marian Zboraj
Kroger
According to Kroger, more than $100 in grocery savings will be available to Boost by Kroger Plus members during its two-week sales event.

As Amazon, Walmart and Target wrap up their annual deal days, one national grocer is getting ready for its own mega-sales event. 

The Kroger Co. has revealed the return of Boost Bonus Days, giving Boost by Kroger Plus members exclusive access to more benefits offered through membership, from July 16 through July 29.

During the two-week event, Boost members and those who join during Boost Bonus Days will receive exclusive access to such discounts as savings on Kroger's Our Brands favorites from aisles across the store.

Boost Bonus Days features include:

  • More than $100 in grocery savings
  • Most offers redeemable up to five times
  • $10 off a $75 or more Kroger Delivery order
  • 50% off a new annual membership, while current members can receive half off their annual membership next year when they extend July 9-July 29

"Boost by Kroger Plus offers members incredible savings every day, and those savings are about to get even bigger with Boost Bonus Days," said Tom Duncan, VP, head of marketing at Kroger. "Boost has already saved members millions on gas, groceries, streaming and delivery fees, and now we are thrilled to celebrate our members with more discounts and the opportunity to join or lock in another year of savings with half-off annual memberships."  

According to the company, Boost by Kroger Plus members can save up to $1,100 per year with benefits like:  

  • Unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more
  • 2x Fuel Points any way that customers shop, with extra fuel points during fuel promotions
  • Streaming options of Disney+ Basic (with ads), Hulu (with ads) or ESPN+ for annual Boost members
  • Member-exclusive offers throughout the year
Kroger Grocery Haula
Kroger aims to make out-of-school lunches easy and affordable with its summer meals grocery haul.

Kroger is further turning summer shopping into a season of savings with its recently shared ideas for summer meals. Its suggested solutions serve up five days of kid-friendly lunches for less than $50. 

"As summer is in full swing and families begin kicking off their pool parties, outdoor barbecues and other warm-weather plans, Kroger is here to help with meal planning," said Carlo Baldan, Kroger group VP of fresh merchandising. "From deals on fresh favorites to everyday essentials, we're committed to making this season enjoyable and affordable, so customers can spend more time with each other and less time focused on their shopping list."

See the full grocery list, at left.  

Meanwhile, in reporting its recent financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, Kroger revealed the planned closing of about 60 of its stores across the country over the next 18 months. As a result of these store closures, the company said that it expected a modest financial benefit, adding that it would reinvest those savings back into the customer experience. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly 420,000 associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century

