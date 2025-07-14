Kroger’s Massive Sales Event Gets Underway

According to Kroger, more than $100 in grocery savings will be available to Boost by Kroger Plus members during its two-week sales event.

As Amazon, Walmart and Target wrap up their annual deal days, one national grocer is getting ready for its own mega-sales event.

The Kroger Co. has revealed the return of Boost Bonus Days, giving Boost by Kroger Plus members exclusive access to more benefits offered through membership, from July 16 through July 29.

During the two-week event, Boost members and those who join during Boost Bonus Days will receive exclusive access to such discounts as savings on Kroger's Our Brands favorites from aisles across the store.

Boost Bonus Days features include:

More than $100 in grocery savings

Most offers redeemable up to five times

$10 off a $75 or more Kroger Delivery order

50% off a new annual membership, while current members can receive half off their annual membership next year when they extend July 9-July 29

"Boost by Kroger Plus offers members incredible savings every day, and those savings are about to get even bigger with Boost Bonus Days," said Tom Duncan, VP, head of marketing at Kroger. "Boost has already saved members millions on gas, groceries, streaming and delivery fees, and now we are thrilled to celebrate our members with more discounts and the opportunity to join or lock in another year of savings with half-off annual memberships."

According to the company, Boost by Kroger Plus members can save up to $1,100 per year with benefits like: