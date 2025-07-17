 Skip to main content

Grocery Sales Edge Back Up Again in June

Latest government and private data indicates some inflation-driven lifts
Lynn Petrak
Retail sales June
(Source: U.S. Commerce Department, published July 17, 2025)

According to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department, retail sales rebounded in June, up 0.6% after a 0.9% dip in May. The better-than-expected uptick included gains in the grocery sector, where sales edged up by 0.5% during the first full month of summer.

Grocery sales hit $75.91 billion last month, compared to $75.52 billion the prior month. On a yearly basis, grocery sales came in 2.7% higher than June 2025. That matches the 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) grocery inflation rate.

Other retail formats also experienced sales increases in June. Sales at both health and personal care stores and general merchandise stores rose 0.5% from May to June.

While the reported 0.6% sales bump beat analysts’ 0.1% expectation, recent data shared by other organizations show that there remains some wobbliness in shopper spending. Earlier this week, the National Retail Federation report that sales at grocery and beverage stores edged down by 0.1% from May to June on a seasonally adjusted basis but rose 2.59% year-over-year unadjusted.

Also this week, insights firm 210 Analytics reported that inflation is helping fuel higher dollar sales but unit sales remain flat in several categories, including produce, bakery and frozen. 

“Meat and dairy are important exceptions with robust unit and volume growth in addition to dollar growth,” noted Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics, adding that meat department sales reached nearly $8.6 billion in June. 

Roerink also shared her thoughts on the overall sales environment. “While consumer sentiment seems to have turned the corner, we continue to see consumers grocery shop often while carefully buying only what they need,” she remarked.

