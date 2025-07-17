Grocery Sales Edge Back Up Again in June

According to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department, retail sales rebounded in June, up 0.6% after a 0.9% dip in May. The better-than-expected uptick included gains in the grocery sector, where sales edged up by 0.5% during the first full month of summer.

Grocery sales hit $75.91 billion last month, compared to $75.52 billion the prior month. On a yearly basis, grocery sales came in 2.7% higher than June 2025. That matches the 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) grocery inflation rate.

Other retail formats also experienced sales increases in June. Sales at both health and personal care stores and general merchandise stores rose 0.5% from May to June.

While the reported 0.6% sales bump beat analysts’ 0.1% expectation, recent data shared by other organizations show that there remains some wobbliness in shopper spending. Earlier this week, the National Retail Federation report that sales at grocery and beverage stores edged down by 0.1% from May to June on a seasonally adjusted basis but rose 2.59% year-over-year unadjusted.