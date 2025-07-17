Grocery Sales Edge Back Up Again in June
Latest government and private data indicates some inflation-driven lifts
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Also this week, insights firm 210 Analytics reported that inflation is helping fuel higher dollar sales but unit sales remain flat in several categories, including produce, bakery and frozen.
“Meat and dairy are important exceptions with robust unit and volume growth in addition to dollar growth,” noted Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics, adding that meat department sales reached nearly $8.6 billion in June.
Roerink also shared her thoughts on the overall sales environment. “While consumer sentiment seems to have turned the corner, we continue to see consumers grocery shop often while carefully buying only what they need,” she remarked.