NRF: Back-to-School Shopping Kicked Off Early This Year
College Students
College students and their families are planning to spend an average of $1,325.85, down from $1,364.75 in 2024. Although per person spending has decreased, on average, more consumers are shopping across almost every category, bringing expected total back-to-college spending to $88.8 billion, up from $86.6 billion last year.
“This increase can largely be attributed to higher income households, while lower income households are pulling back across categories because of economic uncertainty,” said Prosper executive VP of strategy Phil Rist.
The top five categories for college spending include $309.50 on average for electronics ($20.7 billion total), $191.39 for dorm or apartment furnishings ($12.8 billion total), $166.07 on clothing and accessories ($11.1 billion total), $140.24 on food ($9.4 billion total) and $117.95 on personal care items ($7.9 billion total).
The top shopping destination for college students and their parents remains online (48%), followed by discount stores (36%), department stores (35%) and college bookstores (27%). While these destinations are in line with 2024, discount stores have risen in popularity by five percentage points this year as shoppers look for value.
Other highlights from the survey are below.
- While consumers are getting a head start on shopping, most (84%) still have at least half of their purchases left to complete.
- The top reasons consumers have shopping left to do are because they are waiting for the best deals (47%), do not yet know what items are needed (39%) or are planning to spread out their budgets (24%).
- For those looking for back-to-school deals during the summer, retailer events such as Prime Day, Walmart Deals and Target Circle Week remain a popular opportunity to make progress on shopping lists. Four-in-five shoppers (82%) were planning around July sales to shop specifically for items for the upcoming school year.
Since 2003, NRF has conducted a comprehensive survey on back-to-school shopping trends. This year’s research included 7,581 consumers and was fielded July 1-7 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.
This article was originally published in sister brand Chain Store Age.