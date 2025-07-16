 Skip to main content

Upshop Helps End the Fragmentation of Grocery Replenishment

Unified solution optimizes customer service and revenues
Marian Zboraj
Upshop Total Store
Part of the Total Store Operations platform, Upshop's newest AI-powered solution unifies replenishment.

Upshop, a provider of intelligent retail operations platforms, has introduced Total Store Ordering — a unified, AI-powered replenishment solution that automates and optimizes ordering across the entire store. Built as a key pillar of Upshop’s Total Store Operations platform, the solution brings every item, department and supplier into one intelligent workflow.

“Ordering is not a standalone task, it’s a storewide decision engine,” said Mike Sanders, CEO of Austin, Texas-based Upshop. “With Total Store Ordering, retailers no longer have to choose between accuracy and simplicity. They can have both, and scale it chainwide.”

According to Upshop, Total Store Ordering offers:

  • More than 50% reduction in shrink and more than 75% reduction in out-of-stocks, with orders driven by real-time demand and perpetual inventory
  • 3%-5% lift in sales, fueled by stronger in-stock performance (99.5% on-shelf availability) and optimized promotional replenishment
  • More than 15% reduced store inventory
  • Faster onboarding and execution, through intuitive workflows that require less training and enable faster scale
  • Less labor strain, with consistent processes that reduce dependency on tribal knowledge
The company explained that ordering by department is inefficient and costly, leading to conflicting forecasts, redundant safety stock and inconsistent execution. According to Upshop, this forces store leaders to train, retrain and hope for the best, and treats replenishment as a back-office task rather than a growth lever.

By generating one trusted demand signal across the store, and applying AI trained specifically on grocery’s real-world conditions — holidays, weather, dayparts, promotions — Upshop’s Total Store Ordering can allow retailers to stop reacting and start anticipating.

“Ordering isn’t just about what’s on the shelf,” Sanders added. “It’s about what’s possible — when your team is equipped, your inventory is accurate, and your store runs on a complete, intelligent and actionable system.”

Total Store Ordering is a part of Upshop’s Total Store Operations platform, an intelligent and actionable system that unifies forecasting, ordering, fresh production, associate workflow optimization, waste prevention and e-commerce orchestration into one synchronized operating model.

More than 450 retailers and 50,000-plus stores globally rely on Upshop. Southern California grocery store chain Gelson’s Markets is the latest retailer to partner with the tech company. 

