Upshop Helps End the Fragmentation of Grocery Replenishment

The company explained that ordering by department is inefficient and costly, leading to conflicting forecasts, redundant safety stock and inconsistent execution. According to Upshop, this forces store leaders to train, retrain and hope for the best, and treats replenishment as a back-office task rather than a growth lever.

By generating one trusted demand signal across the store, and applying AI trained specifically on grocery’s real-world conditions — holidays, weather, dayparts, promotions — Upshop’s Total Store Ordering can allow retailers to stop reacting and start anticipating.

“Ordering isn’t just about what’s on the shelf,” Sanders added. “It’s about what’s possible — when your team is equipped, your inventory is accurate, and your store runs on a complete, intelligent and actionable system.”

Total Store Ordering is a part of Upshop’s Total Store Operations platform, an intelligent and actionable system that unifies forecasting, ordering, fresh production, associate workflow optimization, waste prevention and e-commerce orchestration into one synchronized operating model.

More than 450 retailers and 50,000-plus stores globally rely on Upshop. Southern California grocery store chain Gelson’s Markets is the latest retailer to partner with the tech company.