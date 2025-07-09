FIRST LOOK: Datasembly Debuts Real-Time Intelligence Platform
He continued, “Everyone works from the same customizable dataset, so teams can move together with confidence. What sets Compass apart isn’t just the depth of the data; it’s the intuitive, collaborative, and actionable experience. This is more than access to product data — it’s a smarter, faster way to stay ahead of the shelf.”
Datasembly highlighted other key facets of the Compass platform, such as competitive intelligence that allows users to quickly detect competitive changes and respond to market shifts in real time. Users can also improve their promotional strategy and execution with granular insights and share objective, single-source insights across teams and with retail partners. Additional capabilities include market gap analysis, category management and custom dashboard.
The platform is rolling out following a pilot test that resulted in positive early feedback about its speed, granularity and ease of use, Datasembly reports.