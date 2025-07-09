 Skip to main content

FIRST LOOK: Datasembly Debuts Real-Time Intelligence Platform

Progressive Grocer talks with company president on how the need for speed propelled the launch
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Compass
After a successful pilot, Datasembly is rolling out a new platform that allows for immediate actions across the FMCG landscape.

Datasembly, a solution provider that offers real-time product pricing, promotions, and assortment data for retailers and CPG brands, is introducing a new real-time market intelligence platform that provides instant insights across every retailer, product and store.

The platform is powered by Datasembly’s proprietary hierarchy of over 1,000 product categories and is infrastructure that includes more than 12 billion weekly product pricing and promotion observations across more than 150,000 retail locations. A category-first interface was created for quick analysis and immediate action.

Speed is needed in today’s operating environment, the developers noted. “We built Compass because our CPG partners needed clarity and speed, not an incremental dashboard that limits visibility or another stitched-together report. Compass delivers near real-time, location-specific insights that empower entire teams across sales, account management, RGM and category management to move quickly, whether they’re fine-tuning promotions or spotting competitive moves as they happen,” Datasembly’s President Dan Vanchieri told Progressive Grocer in an exclusive first-look interview.

He continued, “Everyone works from the same customizable dataset, so teams can move together with confidence. What sets Compass apart isn’t just the depth of the data; it’s the intuitive, collaborative, and actionable experience. This is more than access to product data — it’s a smarter, faster way to stay ahead of the shelf.”

Datasembly highlighted other key facets of the Compass platform, such as competitive intelligence that allows users to quickly detect competitive changes and respond to market shifts in real time. Users can also improve their promotional strategy and execution with granular insights and share objective, single-source insights across teams and with retail partners. Additional capabilities include market gap analysis, category management and custom dashboard.

The platform is rolling out following a pilot test that resulted in positive early feedback about its speed, granularity and ease of use, Datasembly reports.

