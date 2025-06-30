Sam's Club Redefines Retail Media Measurement
“This shift reflects a new reality: retail media is full funnel and always on,” wrote Harvey Ma, VP and general manager of Sam’s Club Member Access Platform, in a recent blog post. “Our members don’t shop in a linear journey, and they don’t engage with brands in one-off moments. They interact across platforms, revisit categories and build relationships with the brands that serve them best. That shift puts the focus on building long-term connections, not just driving quick conversions.”
Ma went on to explain what sets Omni‑Impact apart is its ability to measure true incrementality. “It goes beyond first- and last-touch attribution and traditional multi-touch attribution models by scientifically quantifying the impact of each MAP touchpoint across the funnel. Whether a member engages with Sponsored Products; Display, including Scan & Go; offsite; or email, Omni‑Impact delivers a clear picture of what influenced a purchase.”
Omni‑Impact is also the first solution in the space to offer a 12-month longitudinal view of campaign performance across MAP channels. “That full-funnel, cross-channel and cross-seasonal lens is critical in today’s environment, where members may encounter a brand multiple times before taking action,” wrote Ma. “With Omni‑Impact, advertisers gain insights into how those engagements build over time, the long-term loyalty of a member, and how to replicate success."
Powered by AI, Omni‑Impact also simulates media mix strategies and delivers predictive budget guidance tailored to each advertiser’s historical performance and category dynamics.
Sam’s Club is a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. The company operates 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.