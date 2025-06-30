Sam's Club Redefines Retail Media Measurement

“This shift reflects a new reality: retail media is full funnel and always on,” wrote Harvey Ma, VP and general manager of Sam’s Club Member Access Platform, in a recent blog post. “Our members don’t shop in a linear journey, and they don’t engage with brands in one-off moments. They interact across platforms, revisit categories and build relationships with the brands that serve them best. That shift puts the focus on building long-term connections, not just driving quick conversions.”

Ma went on to explain what sets Omni‑Impact apart is its ability to measure true incrementality. “It goes beyond first- and last-touch attribution and traditional multi-touch attribution models by scientifically quantifying the impact of each MAP touchpoint across the funnel. Whether a member engages with Sponsored Products; Display, including Scan & Go; offsite; or email, Omni‑Impact delivers a clear picture of what influenced a purchase.”

Omni‑Impact is also the first solution in the space to offer a 12-month longitudinal view of campaign performance across MAP channels. “That full-funnel, cross-channel and cross-seasonal lens is critical in today’s environment, where members may encounter a brand multiple times before taking action,” wrote Ma. “With Omni‑Impact, advertisers gain insights into how those engagements build over time, the long-term loyalty of a member, and how to replicate success."

Powered by AI, Omni‑Impact also simulates media mix strategies and delivers predictive budget guidance tailored to each advertiser’s historical performance and category dynamics.