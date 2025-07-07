 Skip to main content

Gelson’s Markets Teams With Upshop on Store Ops

Goal is to deliver smarter, seamless shopping experience
Gelson's and Upshop have teamed up to focus on eliminating food waste and optimizing fresh food production at the independent grocer, particularly in foodservice.

Southern California grocery store chain Gelson’s Markets has partnered with Upshop, a provider of intelligent retail operations platforms, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver outsized returns and shopper satisfaction. 

Gelson’s is now adopting an analytical approach to grocery, using data, artificial intelligence and operational insight to compete with larger grocery players. By implementing Upshop’s total store platform, Gelson’s aims to incorporate intelligence into its forecasting, total store ordering, production planning and real-time inventory processes, ensuring that every location can benefit from local demand dynamics.

What this means is that shoppers will be able to find what they want, when they want it, while store teams make use of tools that streamline workflows, lower waste and boost efficiency.

“In a competitive grocery landscape, scale isn’t everything — intelligence is,” noted Ryan Adams, president and CEO of Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s. “With Upshop’s embedded platform and AI-driven capabilities, we’re empowering our stores to be hyper-responsive, efficient and focused on the guest experience. It’s how Gelson’s can compete at the highest level.”

The starting point will be a focus on eliminating food waste and optimizing fresh food production, particularly in foodservice as consumers increasingly choose fresh prepared meals from grocery over fast food. Enhancing quality, minimizing shrink and streamlining back-of-house production will create a better experience for both shoppers and store associates.

Founded in 1951 as an upscale food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Gelson's operates 26 premium food and beverage markets throughout Southern California, as well as one ReCharge by Gelson’s premium convenience store in Santa Ana, Calif. 

