Gelson’s Markets Teams With Upshop on Store Ops
“In a competitive grocery landscape, scale isn’t everything — intelligence is,” noted Ryan Adams, president and CEO of Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s. “With Upshop’s embedded platform and AI-driven capabilities, we’re empowering our stores to be hyper-responsive, efficient and focused on the guest experience. It’s how Gelson’s can compete at the highest level.”
The starting point will be a focus on eliminating food waste and optimizing fresh food production, particularly in foodservice as consumers increasingly choose fresh prepared meals from grocery over fast food. Enhancing quality, minimizing shrink and streamlining back-of-house production will create a better experience for both shoppers and store associates.
Founded in 1951 as an upscale food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Gelson's operates 26 premium food and beverage markets throughout Southern California, as well as one ReCharge by Gelson’s premium convenience store in Santa Ana, Calif.