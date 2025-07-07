Gelson’s Markets Teams With Upshop on Store Ops

Gelson's and Upshop have teamed up to focus on eliminating food waste and optimizing fresh food production at the independent grocer, particularly in foodservice.

Southern California grocery store chain Gelson’s Markets has partnered with Upshop, a provider of intelligent retail operations platforms, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver outsized returns and shopper satisfaction.

Gelson’s is now adopting an analytical approach to grocery, using data, artificial intelligence and operational insight to compete with larger grocery players. By implementing Upshop’s total store platform, Gelson’s aims to incorporate intelligence into its forecasting, total store ordering, production planning and real-time inventory processes, ensuring that every location can benefit from local demand dynamics.

What this means is that shoppers will be able to find what they want, when they want it, while store teams make use of tools that streamline workflows, lower waste and boost efficiency.